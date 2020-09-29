News18 Afternoon Digest: Hathras Rape Victim Dies, Amnesty Shuts India Operations and Other Top Stories

Dalit Woman Raped by 4 Men in Hathras Dies a Day After Being Admitted to AIIMS

A 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was gang-raped and left paralysed by four upper caste men in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, died in AIIMS on Tuesday, a fortnight after the attack. On September 14, the victim was dragged by the dupatta around her neck to a field when she had gone to collect cattle fodder, which injured her spinal cord. When she was held down, she bit her own tongue, causing a deep cut. The opposition has cited the horrific crime to attack the Yogi Adityanath government on women’s safety in UP. READ MORE

Amnesty Shuts India Operations, Accuses Govt of ‘Witch-Hunt’ and ‘Harassment’

Human rights organisation Amnesty International India on Tuesday announced that it will be shutting its operations in the country after it was “compelled to let go off staff in India” and halt all its research work as all its bank accounts have been frozen. In a statement, the organisation called the government’s move to freeze its bank accounts a witch-hunt “over unfounded and motivated allegations”. READ MORE

Raut Didn't Meet Fadnavis for 'Saamana' Interview? BJP Leader Accepts Hotel Talks Were 'Political'

Maharashtra BJP Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday accepted that the talks held between former CM Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut at a city hotel three days ago were indeed "political". Both the parties had till now been denying it, with Fadnavis saying that the meeting was connection with an interview for Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana'. Raut is also executive editor of the Marathi daily. READ MORE

Panic in Texas After Brain-eating Amoeba Kills 6-year-old Boy, Entered Body Through Infected Water

The governor of Texas has issued a disaster declaration after the death of six-year-old boy infected with a brain-eating amoeba that was later found in his community's water supply. The child died on September 8 following an infection caused by the amoeba Naegleria fowleri, a microscopic organism that breeds in the warm, fresh water of lakes and rivers and of poorly maintained swimming pools. The amoeba enters the body through the nasal membranes and penetrates to the brain, causing powerful migraine, hyperthermia, stiff neck and vomiting, then dizziness, extreme fatigue, confusion and hallucinations. READ MORE

India's GDP to Contract 11% in FY21, 'Could be Even Worse' than Estimated: ICRA in Revised Forecast

Domestic rating agency Icra has further revised down its GDP estimate for the country and now expects the Indian economy to contract by 11 per cent in FY21. The agency, which was earlier estimating a contraction of 9.5 per cent, said the revision has been done as the rate of new Covid-19 infections remains elevated. READ MORE

'Feel For Him': Photos of 'Upset' Ishan Kishan Go Viral as RCB Clinch Super Over Victory Against MI

After 402 runs scored in an IPL game, it took a Super Over to decide the winner between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians in Dubai on Monday. Chasing a steep target of 202, Mumbai Indians didn't look in the hunt before Kieron Pollard and Ishan Kishan produced an incredible 119-run fifth-wicket partnership off 51 balls that levelled the scores at the end of 20 overs. Just before the two teams were headed for the thrilling Super Over, Kishan was snapped in the dugout, looking distraught that he couldn't get his team over the finishing line. The photo soon went viral on social media as cricket fans assembled to hail the young gun for his spirited display. READ MORE