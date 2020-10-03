News18 Afternoon Digest: Hathras Victim's Family Slams SIT, Covid-Positive Trump Moved to Military Hospital and Other Top Stories

SIT Hand in Glove With Accused, We Want SC-Monitored Probe, Says Hathras Victim's Family After Being Allowed to Meet Media

Police have removed the barricades near the rape victim’s home and finally allowed the media to meet the bereaved family. The family has demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe, saying the SIT is “hand in glove” with the accused and has rejected the idea of a CBI probe too. READ MORE

As India’s Covid-19 Death Toll Crosses 1 Lakh, Here are the Lessons We’ve Learnt So Far & the Ones We Haven't

With the emergence of a new infectious disease, it was crucial for the state health departments and central government to follow a fresh protocol to accurately and adequately capture deaths occurring due to Covid-19. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) rolled out detailed guidelines to record Covid-19 related deaths in India. The guidelines were explicit in stating that prior co-morbid conditions such as asthma and diabetes were not be considered as an underlying cause of death as they may have not directly caused death due to Covid-19.READ MORE

Donald Trump Moved to Military Hospital After 'Mild' Symptoms, Given Experimental Drug for Covid-19

President Donald Trump was hospitalized Friday and given an experimental Covid-19 treatment, but said he was "well," following bombshell news that the Republican had contracted the virus, knocking him off the campaign trail a month from the US election. READ MORE

Chirag Paswan's LJP to Contest Bihar Elections Alone Amid Rift With Nitish Kumar, Promises Post-Poll Alliance with BJP

As Bihar approaches for polls later this month, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) is likely to contest on 143 seats outside the NDA alliance with the slogan “Modi se bair nahi, Nitish teri khair nahi,” or “No enmity with Modi but won’t spare CM and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar.” Chirag Paswan met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda on Thursday to discuss the seat-sharing formula. READ MORE

Govt Ready to Waive Interest on Loans Up to Rs 2 Crore, Says it’s the ‘Only Solution’ Amid Pandemic

In a huge relief for individual and MSMEs borrowers, the central government on Friday told the Supreme Co urt that it will be waiving interest on the repayment of loans of up to Rs 2 crore, frozen by the RBI in a six-month moratorium granted because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It said the benefit will remain available to those who were clearing their loan dues between March and August. READ MORE

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: AIIMS Panel Rules Out Murder Claim; Calls It Suicide, Suggests Report

The AIIMS forensic panel has ruled out murder claim in the Sushant Singh Rajput case and called it a case of suicide in its "conclusive medico-legal" opinion to CBI, sources have told NDTV, dismissing the theories of poisoning and strangling. As per the sources, the CBI is likely to continue its probe into "abetment to suicide". READ MORE

The Social Dilemma is 'Distorted': Facebook Issues 7-Point Response to Viral Documentary

The Social Dilemma has been a viral documentary that highlights how users remain addicted to social media and their smartphones, in turn promoting dysfunctional social behaviour. Now, weeks after the release of Orlowski’s documentary on Netflix, Facebook – the world’s largest social media group, has issued a seven-point response to the narrative that The Social Dilemma weaves with reference to addiction, privacy, targeted ads, polarising content, misinformation and more. READ MORE

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Admits CSK Have Been a 'Bit Too Relaxed' at Times This Season

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni was in a reflective mood after the side slumped to a third loss in four IPL 2020 games after Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated them by 7 runs in Dubai on Friday (October 2). Dhoni not only said that he was trying too hard to hit every ball and was thus not able to middle it, he further said that his team needed to step their game up after losing three straight games.READ MORE