News18 Afternoon Digest: Heavy Rainfall in Delhi, Kerala CM Reacts on Catholic Bishop's 'Narcotics Jihad' Claim & Other Top Stories

Drugs Don’t Have Religion, Says Kerala CM on Catholic Bishop’s ‘Narcotics Jihad’ Claim; Church Reacts Too

A day after Catholic bishop Joseph Kallarangatt reiterated his “love and narcotic jihad" claim, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the problem of drugs doesn’t affect a particular religion alone, but the society as a whole. Addressing devotees during a church celebration at Kuravilangad in this district, Pala Bishop said as part of the “love jihad", non-Muslim girls, especially those belonging to the Christian community, were largely being converted after trapping them in love and being exploited and misused for destructive activities like terrorism.

Parts of Delhi Airport Submerged in Water, Traffic Hit in Several Areas After Heavy Rainfall

Parts of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport was submerged in water after heavy rainfall early on Saturday morning, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for the National Capital Region (NCR). Videos that emerged on social media showed the runaway partially submerged, along with the entrance of the airport and roads leading to the terminal. Nearby Mahipal flyover was waterlogged too.

Tollywood Actor Sai Dharam Tej Meets With a Road Accident, Suffers Collarbone Injury

Tollywood actor and nephew of noted star Chiranjeevi, Sai Dharam Tej was hospitalised after a motorbike accident in Hyderabad. The actor was shifted to Jubilee Hills Apollo Hospital for treatment and the doctors say he is stable. “Mr Sai Dharam Tej is stable and all major organs are functioning well. He will continue to be on assisted respiration in ICU for controlled close monitoring and additional investigations will be performed during the day," read the hospital’s health bulletin issued on Saturday morning. The actor sustained soft tissue injuries and a collar bone fracture, according to the health bulletin released earlier.

Indian Scientists Develop Noise Control Panels Inspired by Beehives

Indian researchers have fabricated a paper honeycomb and stronger polymer honeycomb-structured sound-absorbing panels that dissipate acoustic energy to low-frequency ranges, and the technology can be used in building acoustics and also as environmental noise control solution, an official statement said on Friday. Many traditional materials have been found to be good at controlling higher frequencies, but natural beehives have been found to efficiently control high as well as low frequencies because of their geometry, the Science and Technology Ministry statement said.

AIADMK Leader on Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivii: ‘Scenes of MGR Belittling Jayalalithaa Untrue’

Thalaivii, touted as a biopic of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, has some “factual errors", AIADMK leader and former minister D. Jayakumar said on Friday. Talking to media persons after watching the movie, starring Kangana Ranaut, at a Chennai theatre, Jayakumar said that the movie is a well crafted one, except for a few scenes on former Chief Minister and AIADMK founder-leader, late M.G. Ramachandran, fondly known as MGR, as also on Jayalalithaa. Thalaivii is directed by AL Vijay and features Arvind Swami and Nasser in prominent roles.

Gautam Gambhir Announces East Delhi Cricket League on The Lines of IPL

Former India cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Friday announced to host a T20 cricket tournament on the lines of the Indian Premier League in east Delhi. He made the announcement during the inauguration of the newly redeveloped archery-cum-cricket stadium at DDA Yamuna Sports Complex in the national capital.

