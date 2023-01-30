News18 Afternoon Digest: Heavy Snowfall May Dampen Bharat Jodo Finale Rally; 165 Death Sentences in 2022, Highest in 2 Decades & More

Latest in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, recent developments in the row over BBC documentary on Modi among other top stories

Bharat Jodo Yatra Updates: National Flag Hoisted at Srinagar Cong Office; Heavy Snowfall May Dampen Finale Rally

Congress' ambitious foot march comes to an end after covering nearly 4,000 kilometers over almost five months, with a concluding event on Monday in Kashmir. The Congress has reportedly invited 21 'like-minded' opposition parties for the grand finale of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, but several key parties including the TMC are likely to give it a miss.

BBC Documentary on PM Modi: In SC, 2 PILs on ‘Free Speech’; Now Film on Ally Russia & Ukraine

As some outfits continue to create tension by organising screening of the controversial two-part documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, large crowds of Indian diaspora in Britain held protests outside the BBC HQ in London and its regional offices. The protesters asked BBC to stop broadcasting the documentary "India: The Modi Question" in the UK.

165 Death Sentences in 2022, Highest in 2 Decades; Most Penalties for Sexual Offenders: Report

As many as 165 prisoners were reportedly sentenced to death in 2022, the highest yearly rise in two decades. The number of prisoners on death row also increased sharply from 490 in 2021 to 539 om 2022, according to the Annual Death Penalty Report, 2022.

Pro-Khalistan Forces in Australia Attack Indians, Deface Tricolour on Camera; 5 Injured

In another shocking incident from Australia, videos have emerged showing pro-Khalistani groups allegedly attacking Indians carrying the national flag in Melbourne. The incident comes days after three temples were vandalised and smeared with anti-India slogans allegedly by pro-Khalistani groups.

Budget 2023 Expectations: Extension of Affordable Housing Sops on Homebuyers’ Wishlist

The Budget for the financial year 2023-24 will be presented after two days on February 1. The Budget is expected to announce relief to the middle class and different sectors of the economy. The Budget 2023 speech of Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be keenly watched not just in India, but across the world considering India's impact on global economy and the nature of globalised trade.

Incredible Effort, Again! Roger Federer Hails Novak Djokovic after Australian Open Win

Roger Federer hailed Novak Djokovic's "incredible effort" in winning a 10th Australian Open and a record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam title on Sunday. Djokovic defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets earlier Sunday to add another Australian Open trophy to his seven at Wimbledon, three at the US Open and two from the French Open.

‘Watched Pathaan Last Night and I’m Very Inspired’, Says The Strokes Frontman at Lollapalooza India

The debut edition of Lollapalooza in India came to an end last night in Mumbai with American DJ Diplo and rock band The Strokes as the headlining acts. The Strokes performed their evergreen songs like 'Last Nite' and 'Take it or leave it'. They also seem to be caught up in the Pathaan fever, as they mentioned the movie on stage.

