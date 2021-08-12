News18 Afternoon Digest: Here's What Went Wrong with ISRO's GSLV-F10; Refugees in India Worried as Violence Prolongs in Afghanistan & Other Stories

Cryogenic Stage Failure: ISRO’s GSLV-F10 Took Off as Planned, Here’s What Went Wrong 5 Minutes Later

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro)’s geosynchronous satellite launch vehicle (GSLV) failed to put the EOS-3 earth observation satellite into orbit Thursday. The GSLV lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. The initial phases of the flight, including burns by four strap-on boosters and the first and second stages, appeared to go as planned, as did the separation of the rocket’s payload fairing. Four minutes and 55 seconds after liftoff, the second stage separated and, one second later, the upper stage’s cryogenic engine ignited. READ MORE

India Leading Destination from Dubai Airport, Nearly 2 Million Passengers Travelled in 2021

India continued to be Dubai International Airport’s top destination country by traffic volume in the first half of 2021 with passenger numbers exceeding 1.9 million (19 lakh), despite travel restrictions due to COVID-19 affecting its key source markets. The world’s busiest airport for international travel clocked 10.6 million passengers in the first six months of 2021, Dubai Airports said on Wednesday.as it projected robust growth for Dubai International (DXB) in the second half of the year. READ MORE

Swachh Survekshan 2021: Indore, India’s Cleanest City, is now Country’s ‘First ‘Water Plus’ City Too

Indore, the country’s cleanest city, has now been declared as the first ‘water plus’ city of India under the Swachh Survekshan 2021, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday. He said Indore, the state’s commercial capital, has set an example for other cities. Heartiest congratulations to the citizens of Indore as it becomes the first SBM (Swachh Bharat Mission) Water+ certified city under #SwachhSurvekshan2021. Indore has been an example for the whole nation for its determination and dedication towards cleanliness. May it continue to bring glory to the state, Chouhan said in a tweet. READ MORE

‘Can’t Go Back, My Job is Haram for Taliban’: Refugees in India Worried as Violence Prolongs in Afghanistan

As the fighting continues in Afghanistan with Taliban on the offensive and Afghan government forces retreating from the territories, the wait for refugees living thousands of kilometres from their homeland have prolonged for many more years, or perhaps decades. Living in Delhi’s Jangpura, Dawood Sharifi, a refugee who has been living in India for more than seven years says, “Though I may wish to return to my homeland, my children who were born in this country (India) won’t like to go back to Afghanistan. Everywhere in Afghanistan there is violence, war and torture. If you go there, you die.” READ MORE

Salman Khan Brutally Trolled for Wearing Deer Print Scarf in This Photo With Mirabai Chanu

Actor Salman Khan recently met weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics last month. The 55-year-old shared a picture with her on social media. Both Salman and Mirabai posed for a click in which the actor is seen wearing a traditional Manipuri scarf around his neck. “Happy for u silver medalist @mirabai_chanu .. lovely meeting with u … best wishes always!”, Salman captioned the picture on Instagram. The picture received immense love from Salman’s followers who filled the comment section with praises for the actor. READ MORE

Chris Cairns’ Wife Melanie Reacts to Her Husband’s Health Trouble; Wishes Pour In Across the World

NZ all-rounder Chris Cairns, who is in hospital after a massive cardiac arrest, is being remembered by his near and dear ones; especially by his wife Melanie. She confirmed that her husband has been shifted to a Sydney hospital to undergo further surgery. “As has now been widely reported in the media, Chris suffered a major medical event in Canberra late last week. He initially underwent surgery in Canberra, but the seriousness of his condition is such that he has now been transferred to St Vincent’s hospital in Sydney, where he has undergone further cardiovascular surgery,” Melanie said in a statement. READ MORE

