News18 Afternoon Digest: Home Minister Holds Meet, Amid Panic & Tears in Sinking Town; Over 1.5 Lakh Road Accident Deaths in 2021 & Other Stories

The Joshimath crisis, air strikes in Myanmar and a 12% rise in deaths due to road accidents in 2021 and other stories

Shah Holds Meeting, Gadkari in Attendance; Amid Panic & Tears in Sinking Town, CM Dhami Says Prayed to God to Save All

Land subsidence continues to pose a major problem in the sinking town of Joshimath, as 131 families have been evacuated from their own homes after they developed cracks and were marked “unsafe". All construction works were banned by the Uttarakhand government some time ago, and 723 buildings were identified as being at risk. READ MORE

Truck Blown, People Crossing Border: Panic in Mizoram After Myanmar Air Strikes, 2 Bombs Enter India

Fear has gripped Mizoram’s Champhai district, which is close to Myanmar’s key rebel camp that was bombarded by the country’s military. The residents of Mizoram’s Farkawn village, located close to Myanmar border, panicked when they heard sounds of the bombing. READ MORE

Over 1.5 Lakh Road Accident Deaths in 2021, Chennai, Delhi Top List; 70% Fatalities Due to Over Speeding

Over 1.5 lakh people died in over 4 lakh road accidents in the country in 2021, according to a report released by the road transport ministry. There was a 12,6% increase in road accidents this year compared to 2020. READ MORE

Nykaa Shares Fall After 0.5% Equity Exchanges Hands Via Block Deal

Nykaa’s share price fell on January 12 after as many as 1.4 crore shares or 0.5 per cent of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., the parent company of fashion e-tailer Nykaa exchanged hands in a large trade. READ MORE

‘Not Thinking About India Comeback’: Prithvi Shaw’s Prime Goal is to ‘Win Ranji Trophy’ For Mumbai

Prithvi Shaw’s 379 against Assam in the Ranji Trophy fixture on Wednesday wasn’t just a batting record in domestic cricket. It was also the loudest bang on the selector’s door after being overlooked for more than a year now. The Mumbai batter has been scoring decently in the past couple of domestic seasons but is yet to find the key to his return to the Indian dressing room. READ MORE

Namita Thapar Walks Out of Shark Tank 2 After Ugly Fight With Anupam Mittal, Says ‘Keep Your Ego…’

The second season of Shark Tank India has kept fans on the edge of their seats. With unique and interesting pitches from all kinds of fields ranging from tech and medical to grooming, this season has gained immense popularity. READ MORE

RRR Stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR Will Dance to Naatu Naatu at Oscars for ’17 Times’ If…

Naatu Naatu, the foot-tapping hit from SS Rajamouli’s RRR, won the Best Song (Motion Picture) award at the 80th Golden Globes. The song, which celebrates the spirit of dance and friendship between RRR lead stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s characters, beat out competition from the likes of Tylor Swift, Rihanna and Lady Gaga to register a win at the Golden Globes. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here