News18 Afternoon Digest: MHA Adopts New Working Style; India Holds Security Dialogue on Afghanistan and Other Top Stories

Home Ministry Adopts Corporate Working Style, Asks Forces, Agencies to Send ‘To Do’ List Every Day

The corporate-style culture has kicked in the home ministry where all forces and agencies under it have to submit their daily “work to do” to the ministry. The new working style was introduced a few weeks ago after home minister Amit Shah asked all chiefs to submit the details of their work every day to the home minister’s office. According to top sources, every force, agency and police, including Delhi Police have to submit their upcoming work every day to the ministry. Read More

‘Pakistan is the Problem for Afghanistan’: Why Neighbour’s Refusal to Attend Delhi Dialogue Raises Eyebrows

India is hosting the third security dialogue on Afghanistan in Delhi on Wednesday, called the “Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan”. The Taliban regime of Afghanistan though was not extended an invitation for the meeting. Sources said this is because India does not recognize Taliban. China was extended an invitation but could not make it due to “scheduling issues.” However, it’s the refusal of Pakistan to attend the dialogue that has elicited the sharpest response from government sources. Read More

75 Pilgrims from Bengal Injured as Bus Hits Truck in Jharkhand; 9 in Serious Condition

Around 75 pilgrims from West Bengal were injured after their bus hit a truck parked on the roadside in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district, police said on Wednesday. The incident happened at Danuwa-Bhanuwa Ghat on National Highway 2 in the Chouparan police station area, they said. Read More

Big Setback For Trump, US Judge Allows Capitol Attack Records To be Released to Congress

A US judge Tuesday ordered White House records that could implicate former President Donald Trump in the January 6 attack on the Capitol be released to a Congressional committee, despite the ex-leader’s attempts to keep them secret. The documents have been sought by the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 violence, in which hundreds of Trump supporters forced the shutdown of Congress and delayed a joint session to confirm that Joe Biden had won the November 2020 election and would become president. Read More

New Pandemic? Eight Million Tonnes of Covid-related Plastic Waste Generated Globally

More than eight million tonnes of pandemic-associated plastic waste have been generated globally, with more than 25,000 tonnes entering the global ocean, according to an alarming study. Data from the start of the pandemic in 2020 through August 2021, showed that most of the global plastic waste entering the ocean is coming from Asia, with hospital waste representing the bulk of the land discharge. Read More

Yamuna Toxic Foam: Chhat Festivities Dampened With Barricades, Police at Key Sites; BJP Protests

A day after huge political back and forth over Chhat Puja devotees bathing in toxic foam on Yamuna river Ghats in Delhi, authorities stepped up efforts to prevent similar incidents. The Delhi government, under heavy criticism from Opposition parties BJP and Congress, on Tuesday deployed 15 boats to remove the froth with the help of ropes. Meanwhile, barricades have been erected at key sites to prevent to prevent the hazardous foam from floating towards the Ghats. Police is also on guard to implement the ban on celebrating Chhath at Yamuna river sites. Read More

Rare Apple Computer Built by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak Fetches Rs 2 Crore at Auction

A n original Apple computer, hand-built by company founders Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak 45 years ago, goes under the hammer in the United States on Tuesday. The functioning Apple-1, the great-great-grandfather of today’s sleek chrome-and-glass Macbooks, is expected to fetch up to $600,000 at an auction in California. The so-called “Chaffey College" Apple-1 is one of only 200 made by Jobs and Wozniak at the very start of the company’s odyssey from garage start-up to megalith worth $2 trillion. Read More

