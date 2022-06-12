News18 Afternoon Digest: Home of 'Main Accused' in Prayagraj Protest Being Demolished & Other Top Stories

Prophet Row: Home of ‘Main Accused’ in Prayagraj Protest Being Demolished; BJP Stages Dharna in Kolkata After Party Prez Majumdar’s Release

The home of the ‘main accused’, Javed Ahmed, in the Prayagraj violence is currently being demolished, after the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) earlier put a demolition notice at the residence. READ MORE

Ordering Essentials Online Even Post Covid? Here’s How AI Has Tiptoed in Your Life & Won’t Let You Go Out Soon

When the Covid-19 pandemic was declared by the World Health Organization in 2020 and several countries, one after another, including India, began to declare nationwide or partial lockdowns, forcing many people to stay inside their homes, the digital connectivity boomed. READ MORE

DA Hike Likely Next Month; How Much Salary Will Rise For Central Govt Employees? Check Here

As inflation in the country is prevailing at high levels, government employees are likely to get a hike in dearness allowance (DA), to be announced at the end of this month. According to media reports, given the All-India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) hovering over 127 points, DA hike is likely to be around five per cent. The DA is revised twice a year — January and July. READ MORE

Dasvi’s ‘Om Prakash Chautala’, Kota Factory’s ‘NV Sir’: How Fictitious Characters Blur Lines of Real and Reel

Still feeling foggy over the untimely demise of noted singer KK (Krishnakumar Kunnath), we wonder why the death of a beloved celebrity feels kind of like losing an acquaintance, or even a friend. Was it the comfort that his songs provided or a sense of escape? His classic renditions not only made us blush and cry, but most importantly, they helped us forget about our difficult moments when we needed it most. READ MORE

WATCH: Dasun Shanaka Destroys Hazlewood’s Over; Smashes 54 off 25 Balls to Set World Record with Karunaratne

The Aussies were rooting for a clean sweep over Sri Lanka in the T20I series but home captain Dasun Shanaka had some other plans. On Saturday, the former World Champions defeated Aaron Finch & Co by 4 wickets in what turned out to be a rollicking chase. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.