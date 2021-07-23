News18 Afternoon Digest: House Collapse Kills 3, 5 Dead in Landslide in Maharashtra's Raigad; Flash Floods in Telangana; Terrorist Attack Thwarted, Explosive-laden Drone Shot Down in Jammu

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: House Collapse Kills 3, 5 Dead in Landslide in Maharashtra’s Raigad; Flash Floods in Telangana

Mumbai, Maharashtra Rains LIVE Updates: Three more teams of NDRF reached Chiplun, while four teams are already engaged in rescuing people as incessant showers in the hilly regions of Ratnagiri district wreaked havoc in the coastal town, along with illegal constructions near the Vashisthi river bed and discharge of water from the Kolkewadi dam.

Terrorist Attack Thwarted, Explosive-laden Drone Shot Down in Jammu; Pak Involvement Suspected

Security forces today thwarted a major terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir by foiling a bid of dropping Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) in Jammu from across the International Border by the use of a hexacopter.

Chinese Prez Xi Jinping Makes Rare Visit to Tibetan Town Bordering Arunachal Pradesh

Chinese President Xi Jinping has made a rare visit to Nyingchi, a strategically located Tibetan border town close to Arunachal Pradesh, the official media reported on Friday. Xi arrived at the Nyingchi Mainling Airport on Wednesday and was warmly welcomed by local people and officials of various ethnic groups, Xinhua news agency reported.

French President Emmanuel Macron in Tokyo for Olympic Opening Ceremony

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Tokyo on Friday to attend the opening ceremony of the pandemic-postponed Olympics, which is taking place under strict virus rules. Paris will host the next edition of the summer Games in 2024, and Macron's meetings in Tokyo will include talks with International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Thanks Flipkart, Amazon, Ola, Paytm on Listing Day. Know Why

Following the historical Zomato IPO and the huge response the company got from investors on the open market, the CEO of Zomato, Deepinder Goyal, wrote a letter to the company shareholders. This letter has surfaced on the same day the company lists on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Kerala’s Oldest Student Bhagheerathy Amma Who Passed Class 4 at Age of 105, Passes Away

The Bharata Nareesakthi award winner Bhagheerathy Amma, (107) native of Prakkulam in Kollam district passes away today morning. Known as Kerala's oldest student, Bhagheerathy Amma had passed her class 4 equivalency examination conducted by Kerala literacy mission with 75% marks and scored 100% marks for Mathematics at age of 105.

Mangaluru Man Repeatedly Obstucts Ambulance, Held After Video Goes Viral Online

Social media platforms were flooded with messages thanking Mangaluru Police department for arresting a car driver who repeatedly blocked the path of an ambulance. The incident occurred on Monday evening on the National Highway-66 stretch between Thokkottu and Pumpwell in Dakshina Kannada district.

