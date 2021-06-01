News18 Afternoon Digest: How Long Can Your Covid Vaccine Protect You? FAQ; India Reports Lowest New Cases in 54 Days

Amid Concerns Over 3rd Wave, How Long Can Your Covid Vaccine Protect You?

India is vaccinating lakhs of people everyday against Covid-19 with cumulative number of vaccine doses crossing 21.58 crore. India has presently approved three Covid-19 vaccines for the use in the country— Serum Institute of India’s Covishield, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Russia’s Sputnik V, which are all two-dose vaccines. The Central government has recommended a gap of 12-16 weeks for Covishield, while it is 4-6 weeks for Covaxin and 21-90 days for Sputnik V. READ MORE

Lowest in 54 Days, India Reports 1.27 Lakh New Infections

India recorded nearly 90.3 lakh Covid cases in May while nearly 1.2 lakh people succumbed to the virus in the month. The monthly case count is highest reported monthly case so far in the country, 30 percent higher than the previous record of 69.4 lakh reported in April. The deaths in May were 2.5 times more than recorded in April (48,768). India reported the lowest daily new coronavirus infections in 50 days with 1,52,734 cases, taking the tally to 2,80,47,534 on Monday with 3,128 more fatalities registered. READ MORE

Bengal Ex-Chief Secy Served Show-Cause Notice for Skipping Meet Chaired by PM Modi

Alapan Bandopadhyay, the officer at the centre of the latest war of words between Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Centre, has been served a show-cause notice by the Modi government for skipping a meeting chaired by the prime minister. Bandyopadhyay retired as Bengal’s Chief Secretary on Monday and was immediately appointed Chief Adviser by Banerjee, who refused to release him after the Centre ordered his transfer on Friday. READ MORE

ED Likely to File Affidavit in Dominica Court Tomorrow Explaining Mehul Choksi is Still Indian Citizen

In order to reinstate India’s side, ED will now request Dominica government to allow them to file an affidavit in court on Wednesday explaining fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi is an Indian citizen. Top officials in the Indian government on grounds of anonymity said ED’s affidavit will be ready on Tuesday and will be vetted by government this afternoon. After this, the approval affidavit will be filed by the representatives of ED in Dominica. READ MORE

‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ Actor Karan Mehra Arrested After Wife Nisha Rawal’s Complaint

Earlier, there were rumours that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra is having trouble in his marriage with wife Nisha Rawal. Now, it has come to light that Karan has been arrested by Mumbai Police after Nisha filed a complaint against him following a brawl on Monday night. A case has also been registered by the Mumbai Police. The couple tied the knot in 2012 and also have a son who was born in 2017. Earlier, in an interview, Nisha had denied marital discord between the couple. Karan recently shared that the last two weeks have been stressful for him as he tested positive for coronavirus. READ MORE

James Anderson - The Leading Wicket-Taker Amongst Pacers Just 8 Short of 1000 First-Class Wickets

England will start the summer with a two-Test series against New Zealand commencing at Lord’s from the 2nd of June. One of the statistical milestones to watch out for during the series revolves around England’s highest wicket-taker in Test cricket – James Andersson. The King of Swing is just 8 wickets short of becoming the first English fast bowler in 16 years to reach the landmark of 1000 first class wickets. READ MORE

