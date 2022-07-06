News18 Afternoon Digest: How Outspoken MP Mahua Moitra's Opinions Have Occasionally Put TMC in Tight Spots & Other Stories

Ground Report: How Assam Lost Its Satras to Bangladeshi Infiltrators, the Fight to Get Them Back

With Assam losing its satras — institutional centres associated with the Ekasarana tradition of Vaishnavism that were among the state’s pride of place — to Bangladeshi infiltrators for years, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has formed a committee to look into the issue. READ MORE

Mumbai Waterlogged At 25 Areas, Bus Services Hit Amid Heavy Rain; NDRF in Maha’s Konkan Region, Landslides in Satara

Mumbai and its adjoining areas received heavy rain on Tuesday that led to waterlogging at a number of places, including railway tracks, which slowed the movement of trains and vehicles on roads. Normal life was hit in the metropolis and no immediate respite was in sight as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rain in Mumbai and its suburbs today as well. LIVE UPDATES HERE

Reach Out to Christians in Kerala, PM Modi Tells BJP’s Northeast Leaders to End ‘Hindu Only’ Misconception

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators and leaders from the Northeast have been tasked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expand the party’s base in Kerala by reaching out to the Christian community and removing the misconception that it is only a Hindu party. READ MORE

Kaali Film Row: How Outspoken MP Mahua Moitra’s Opinions Have Occasionally Put TMC in Tight Spots

The Trinamool Congress was swift to distance itself on Tuesday from party MP Mahua Moitra’s view of Goddess Kaali being “meat-eating, alcohol-accepting”. And it’s not the first time that the outspoken lawmaker has left the TMC in an awkward position. READ MORE

Tories In Tumult: Zahawi, Barclay Replace Sunak, Javid But Questions Remain About Boris’ Future

UK prime minister Boris Johnson continues his struggle to continue as the prime minister as Tuesday resignations of chancellor Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid. “I am sad to be leaving the government but I have reluctantly come to the conclusion we cannot continue like this,” Sunak said in his letter. READ MORE

Stranger Things 4 Crosses One Billion Viewing Hours, Joins Exclusive Netflix Club

The last two episodes of the season four of Stranger Things just released on July 1 and the show has already crossed the billion-hour viewing mark, according to Netflix’s internal measurement. This makes Stranger Things the first English language series, and the second in any language, to join an exclusive club at Netflix. READ MORE

