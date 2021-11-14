News18 Afternoon Digest: How US Hid an Airstrike That Killed Dozens in Syria & Other Top Stories

‘I’ll Return Home Soon’: Last Words of Shyamal Das, Killed in Manipur Ambush, to Wife

Shyamal Das, a native of Khargram village in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, was one of the Assam Rifles personnel killed in the ambush by militants in Manipur’s Singhat on Saturday. “I will return home as soon as possible," were the last words of Das to his wife over the phone hours before the terror attack. He was the driver of Colonel Viplav Tripathi, who along with his wife and an eight-year-old son, and some others also died in the attack. READ MORE

New Prison Riot in Ecuador Leaves 68 Dead in September Redux That Killed 119

Prison inmates from rival gangs in Ecuador fought each other with guns, explosives and blades in a bloodbath that left at least 68 dead in the same prison where a riot in September claimed 119 lives, officials said Saturday. Authorities said late Saturday they had re-gained control of the prison in Guayaquil for a second time in as many days after President Guillermo Lasso’s spokesman said fighting had again broken out earlier in the day between inmates from rival gangs tied to drug trafficking rings. READ MORE

Fake FBI Emails About Sophisticated Attack Part of ‘Ongoing Situation,’ Says Agency

The FBI on Saturday said it was aware of reports that unauthorized emails were coming from a legitimate FBI email address to thousands of organizations about a purported cyber threat. The emails — which according to the agency are part of an “ongoing situation" — started coming from an FBI address early Saturday and have hit at least 100,000 inboxes, according to the Spamhaus Project, a Europe-based nonprofit that tracks digital threats. READ MORE

Petrol, Diesel Prices Drop Below Rs 100 in Several States after Tax Cut; Check Fuel Rates

Petrol and diesel prices in India remained stable for the tenth consecutive day on Sunday, November 14. The price of petrol and diesel dropped sharply after the Union government had decided to reduce the excise duty on auto fuel earlier this month. READ MORE

IRCTC to Get ‘Sattvik Certificate’ for Some Trains to Religious Sites, Says Sattvik Council of India

The IRCTC will promote “vegetarian-friendly travel" by getting some trains “sattvik certified", especially those running on routes connecting religious sites, according to a statement by Sattvik Council of India which is involved with the certification. No one from the IRCTC, the catering and tourism arm of the Indian Railways, was available for comment. READ MORE

‘I Find it Very Annoying’: Protest Breaks Out in Netherlands City on 1st Night of New Covid Lockdown

Protests broke out in a northern Dutch city Saturday night as a new coronavirus lockdown imposed amid soaring infections forced bars and restaurants to close at 8 p.m. Dutch broadcaster NOS reported that hundreds of young people gathered in a central square in Leeuwarden, 140 kilometers (85 miles) north of Amsterdam. Video showed them setting off fireworks and holding flares billowing smoke. NOS reported that riot police later moved in to push the protesters off the square. READ MORE

‘Dropped a Bomb on 50 Women, Children’: How US Hid an Airstrike That Killed Dozens of Civilians in Syria

In the last days of the battle against the Islamic State group in Syria, when members of the once-fierce caliphate were cornered in a dirt field next to a town called Baghuz, a U.S. military drone circled high overhead, hunting for military targets. But it saw only a large crowd of women and children huddled against a river bank. Without warning, a U.S. F-15E attack jet streaked across the drone’s high-definition field of vision and dropped a 500-pound bomb on the crowd. Then a jet dropped one 2,000-pound bomb, then another. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.