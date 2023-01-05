News18 Afternoon Digest: ‘I Can’t Get My Daughter Back, But Want Those Men Hanged’: Anjali's Mother Recalls Fateful Day and Other Stories

Anjali’s Mother Recalls Fateful Day; Mumbai Bizman Booked for Peeing on Woman in Air India Flight and other news only on afternoon digest.

‘I Can’t Get My Daughter Back, But Want Those Men Hanged’: Anjali’s Mother Recalls Fateful Day

“My daughter took care of the family the way a father does. She was our backbone. I know that I can’t get my daughter back, but all I want is to see those men hanged to death. How could all of them be so merciless?” asked the mother of the 20-year-old victim, Anjali, whose body was dragged for 12 km after her scooty, which she was driving along with her friend, got hit by a Baleno car on New Year’s Eve. Her body was found later in outer Delhi’s Kanjhawala area. READ MORE

Mumbai Bizman Booked for Peeing on Woman in Air India Flight, Delhi Police Likely to Arrest Him

AMumbai-based businessman who has been accused of urinating on a septuagenarian co-passenger on board an Air India flight has been booked by the Delhi police on Wednesday. READ MORE

What’s Behind Amazon, Salesforce Layoffs & Its Implications for Indian Workers on H1-B Visa | EXPLAINED

Amazon and Salesforce, makers of business software, are the latest US technology companies to announce significant job cuts as they trim payrolls that grew rapidly during the pandemic lockdown. READ MORE

‘Grabbed Me by Collar, Knocked Me to Floor’: Prince Harry Claims Brother William Physically Attacked Him

Prince Harry has made major allegations against Prince William claiming that the elder brother physically attacked him amid tensions in their relations because of his marriage to Meghan Markle, a report has said. READ MORE

Kartik Aaryan Breaks Silence on Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3, Says ‘I’m Waiting for Luv Ranjan…’ | Exclusive

Actor Kartik Aaryan marked his big screen debut with filmmaker Luv Ranjan’s romantic comedy Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), which shot him to instant recognition as ‘the monologue guy’. Even eleven-and-a-half years after its release, the film is remembered for its entertaining and quirky plotline and the camaraderie shared by its male protagonists. READ MORE

IRB Infra Announces Stock Split After Rising Over 530% in 3 Years; Shares Dip 5% Today

IRB Infra Stock Split: IRB Infrastructure Developers (IRB Infra) stocks fell over 5 per cent in Thursday’s trade after the company announced the sub-division of equity shares. The company said it will split its shares with a face value of Rs 10 each in the 1:10 ratio. The company said it will now initiate for shareholders’ approval and regulatory nods to bring the share split into effect for trading on stock exchanges. READ MORE

