News18 Afternoon Digest: ‘I Know About Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra’, Says Assam CM After ‘Who is SRK?’ Remark & Other Stories

Latest in the BBC documentary row, shootings in US, dry days in Delhi and other top stories.

‘I Know About Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra’, Says Assam CM After His ‘Who is SRK?’ Remark

After his remark ‘Who is Shah Rukh Khan?’, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stressed there are so many “burning issues” in the state but people are concerned about the actor calling him at 2 am for his upcoming film, ‘Pathaan’. READ MORE

Liquor Sale to be Prohibited on THESE Days in Delhi Till March | Details

Dry day has been declared on six days up to March in Delhi, when liquor sale at over 550 vends across the city will be prohibited. The sale of liquor will also be prohibited at bars and restaurants on Republic Day (January 26), according to a statement of the Delhi government on Monday. READ MORE

As US Faces Shootings Upon Shootings — An Essential Question: Why So Hard To Make Gun Laws Stricter?

Seven people were killed in two separate shootings at agricultural facilities in a California coastal town south of San Francisco on Monday, the state’s third mass killing in eight days, including Saturday’s attack at a dance hall that killed 11 people during Lunar New Year celebrations. READ MORE

BBC Documentary on PM Shown at Hyderabad University, JNU Students Plan Screening Despite Warning

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has asked its students’ union to cancel the screening of a BBC documentary critical about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The admin decision comes after a poster was released by the university’s students’ union, announcing the screening of the controversial documentary at its office on Tuesday. On the other hand, a students’ group from Hyderabad Central University organised the screening of the BBC documentary inside the university on January 21. READ MORE

Telugu Actor Sudheer Varma Dies by Suicide, He Was Reportedly ‘Struggling To Get Good Roles’

Telugu actor Sudheer Varma, best known for his roles in films such as Kundanapu Bomma, Neeku Naaku Dash Dash and Second Hand, died on Monday. The 33-year-actor reportedly died by suicide. His sudden demise has left fans in shock, with many stars from the Telugu film industry offering their condolences to his family. READ MORE

IndiGo Passenger Asks Air Hostess to Open Flight Window to Spit Gutka, Her Reaction Goes Viral

Did you read about the recent case of passengers misbehaving mid-air? There is not one such case but many. Several instances of flyers causing trouble mid-air for their co-passengers and the airline crew have recently come to light. Recently, a video that is going viral shows a man asking an air hostess to open the flight window mid way so that he can spit his gutka. READ MORE

Netflix To End Password Sharing In India: Here Is Why & What To Expect

Streaming giant Netflix has confirmed that password sharing will be discontinued this year and that it would roll out an advertising-supported tier for the online streaming platform. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here