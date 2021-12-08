Activist Sudha Bharadwaj Arrested in Bhima Koregaon Case Released After 3 Years in Jail on Production of Rs 50,000 Surety

A special NIA court here on Wednesday said lawyer-activist Sudha Bharadwaj, who was granted default bail by the Bombay High Court in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case earlier, could be released from prison on furnishing the surety of Rs 50,000. The court allowed Bharadwaj to submit the cash surety, which would enable her to walk out of the jail, either on Wednesday or Thursday. She is currently lodged at the Byculla prison in Mumbai. Other conditions laid down by the special court for her release include that she shall reside in the jurisdiction of the court and cannot leave Mumbai without its permission. READ MORE

ICMR Develops New Rapid Tests That Cost Lesser, Give Faster Results; To Be Available in 2 Weeks

Arapid Covid-19 test developed by the Indian Council of Medical Reearch-National Institute of Virology (ICMR-NIV) is expected to reduce the cost and turnaround time by 40% according to officials. The visually interpretable test kits, which will be produced by Chennai and Delhi based companies, will be made available within a couple of weeks in airports in India and other places, according to a Times of India report. The companies have been asked to scale up production in view of Omicron fears. READ MORE

Who is Tejashwi Yadav’s Bride-to-be? Lalu-Rabri Family Tight-lipped Over Younger Son’s Engagement in Delhi

There is a veil of mystery over RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s engagement in Delhi on Thursday. The Lalu-Rabri family is tight-lipped over the details of their younger son’s match, with no public information available on the bride-to-be. READ MORE

COVID-19 Omicron: Gujarat Travel Guidelines For International and Domestic Passengers

Omicron, the latest variant of COVID-19, has been reported from various parts of India. The variant can have serious public health implications for the country due to a significantly high number of mutations. A 72-year-old man from Gujarat was confirmed to be affected by the new coronavirus variant Omicron by the health authorities. READ MORE

Militant Gunned Down by Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian

An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday, police said here. A cordon-and-search operation was launched in Chack-i-Cholan village of Shopian following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said. READ MORE

Indian Women’s Hockey Team Player Tests Positive for Covid-19, Match vs South Korea Cancelled

The Indian women’s hockey team’s Asian Champions Trophy clash against South Korea was called off after a member tested positive for Covid-19. “The Asian Hockey Federation regrets to inform that a positive Covid test result has been received from yesterday’s routine testing for a member of Team India," a statement from Asian Hockey Federation read. READ MORE

‘Would’ve Been Hitting Them Right Between the Eyes’: Shane Warne Not Happy with England Resting Anderson and Broad for Gabba Test

Former Australian great Shane Warne on Wednesday questioned England skipper Joe Root’s decision to rest two of his premium pacers in James Anderson and Stuart Broad from the first Ashes Test. The series opener between England and Australia is being played at the Gabba - a venue where England’s last victory came 35 years ago. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.