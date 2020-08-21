News18 Afternoon Digest: ICMR Says Gargled Water Can Replace Covid-19 Swab Test and Other Top Stories

Gargled Water as Throat Swab for Covid-19 Test? Yes, Says ICMR in Big, Cost Effective Breakthrough

Nasal swabs and throat swabs are most widely accepted as the preferred method for obtaining respiratory samples to detect the presence of the novel coronavirus that causes Covid-19. The ICMR has now arrived at the conclusion that it has certain disadvantages which may be overcome by gargling. A cross-sectional study on 50 confirmed Covid-19 patients found that all gargle samples taken from them were positive and comparable to their corresponding swab samples, irrespective of the symptoms and duration of illness.

Nine Trapped After Fire, Explosion at Srisailam Power Station in Telangana

Nine persons are feared trapped in Srisailam hydroelectric plant located underground on the Telangana-Andhra Pradesh border after a fire broke out on Thursday night and "huge smoke" was preventing rescue personnel from entering in, officials said on Friday. A short- circuit is suspected to have caused the fire, which was followed by an explosion in unit 4 of the six-unit power station.

Militants Release Body Camera Footage of Attack on Security Forces in Baramulla in New Propaganda Effort

Two days after a gruelling encounter in Kreeri near Baramulla in which five security men and three militants were killed, militants have circulated a video on internet where they are evidently showing their guerrilla prowess. People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAAF), a new outfit which Jammu and Kashmir Police believes is a front for Lashkar-e-Toiba, has released the actual shootout video of the attack. The video, purportedly shot by one of three militants who are part of the attack, shows them waiting to carry out a 'hit-and-run' ambush in an orchard that apparently gives them access to the movement of security patrol.

Kangana Ranaut Shares Fake Interview of Aamir Khan to Question His 'Religious Beliefs'

Netizens are upset with Kangana Ranaut for sharing a fake interview of Aamir Khan on Twitter to question the PK actor's secularism and religious beliefs. Ranaut posted a decade old interview, in which the Laal Singh Chaddha star allegedly said that even though his current wife Kiran Rao and ex-wife Reena Dutta are Hindus, his kids (Junaid, Ira and Azaad) will still follow Islam. Later, a Twitter user slammed the actress and claimed that it is a fake interview made to malign Khan.

Bangla TV Show Doctor Tries to Save Patient With Bathroom Scrubber and Internet is Choking

A recent episode from a Zee Bangla TV series has managed to take the cake when it comes to the ridiculous logic of Indian soaps. The snippet from the show Krishnakoli, a romantic-drama series, pans to an intense hospital scene where a doctor uses a defibrillator to restart a patient's heart. As heart-stopping (no pun intended) as the scene was, the doctor uses a piece of strange equipment that caught the fancy of the Internet. From the looks of it, the doctor uses a bathroom scrubbing brush to revive the dying man. Plus, they are wired.