News18 Afternoon Digest: ICMR Says 'Revenge Travel' May Worsen 3rd Covid Wave; 3 Dead After Drinking Contaminated Water and Other Stories

Mountains Are Calling? Not Really: Put Plans on Hold as ICMR Says ‘Revenge Travel’ May Worsen 3rd Covid Wave

The bookings are done, maps in place and bags almost packed — confined for months courtesy the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, it’s time for “revenge travel” all over the globe as people get ready to ditch the safety of their homes and make up for lost time. READ MORE

Good Samaritans to Be Awarded Rs 5,000 for Helping Road Accident Victims: MoRTH

The road ministry said it has launched a scheme for ‘Good Samaritans’ under which a cash award of Rs 5,000 will be given to those who save the life of a road accident victim by rushing him/her to hospital within the ‘golden hour’ of the mishap. In a letter to principal and transport secretaries of all states and union territories, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said the scheme would be effective from October 15, 2021 till March 31, 2026. READ MORE

Russian Film Crew is Leaving Earth to Shoot First Movie in Space

In a historic first, Russia is set to launch an actor and a film director into space to make a feature film in orbit — a project the nation’s space chief has hailed as a chance to raise the prestige of Russia’s space program. Actor Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko are set to blast off Tuesday for the International Space Station in a Russian Soyuz spacecraft together with cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, a veteran of three space missions. Read More

Sales of Sanitisers, Immunity Boosters Drop by Half as Covid Complacency Sets In After 2nd Wave

The sales of sanitisers and multivitamins, two items that flew off the shelves since the Covid-19 outbreak, have significantly dropped in recent months, data analysed by News18.com showed, indicative of the complacency setting in among the pandemic-weary public. READ MORE

Karnataka: 3 Dead After Drinking Contaminated Water, 108 Show Similar Symptoms

At least three people have died after consuming contaminated water in the newly-formed district of Vijayanagara in Karnataka. As many as 108 people showed similar symptoms, all from Makarabbi village in Hadagalli taluk. READ MORE

Planning Law to Use Sound of Indian Musical Instruments Instead of Horn: Nitin Gadkari

Union Transport minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said he was planning to bring a law under which only the sound of Indian musical instruments can be used as a horn for vehicles. Speaking at a highway inauguration ceremony here, Gadkari said he was also studying the sirens used by ambulances and police vehicles and replace them with a more pleasant tune played on the All India Radio. READ MORE

