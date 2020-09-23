News18 Afternoon Digest: IMD Warns of Flooding in Mumbai, Reliance Retail Closes Another Deal and Other Top Stories

IMD Warns of Flooding in Mumbai as Intense Rainfall Leads to Waterlogging, Trains Cancelled

Mumbai received one of the heaviest showers in the last 24 hours of this monsoon season and more rainfall is likely in the city and suburbs today, the Met Department has said. Heavy showers overnight and early today caused waterlogging at many places in Mumbai, disrupting rail and road traffic. The Santacruz observatory received 286.4 mm showers during the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Wednesday, which is the fourth heaviest rainfall in Mumbai’s history, another IMD official said. READ MORE

Reliance Retail Closes Second Deal in 2 Weeks, to Get Rs 5,550 Crore From US Equity Firm KKR

US private equity firm KKR & Co. will invest Rs 5,550 crore in Reliance Industries Limited's (RIL) retail arm for a 1.28 per cent stake. This is the second deal by Reliance Retail in as many weeks. The investment values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.21 lakh crore, RIL said in an exchange filing on September 22. Earlier this month, private equity giant Silver Lake Partners had said that it will invest Rs 7,500 crore in Reliance Retail, India’s biggest brick-and-mortar retail business, for a 1.75 per cent stake. READ MORE

Rhea Chakraborty, Brother Showik’s Bail Hearing Deferred Due to Mumbai Rains

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday suspended its hearings scheduled for the day, including all virtual hearings, in view of the heavy rainfall in Mumbai and suburbs. The bail pleas filed by actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, both arrested in a drugs case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, were to be heard on Wednesday. READ MORE

Fake Oximeter Apps Can Steal Your Fingerprint and Other Data, DO NOT Download Them

Fake oximeter apps masquerading as Covid-19 awareness and prevention techniques are reportedly spreading online, and instead of being constructive, these apps may be programmed to steal your fingerprint data, as well as any other sensitive information on your phone. Often, such fraudulent apps are advertised as downloadable from outside the Google Play Store, further increasing the risk. READ MORE

'Call it China Virus, Coronavirus Sounds Like a Beautiful Place in Italy': Donald Trump at Poll Rally

US President Donald Trump has hit out at China for not stopping the COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives globally, as he yet again used the term "China virus" and urged his supporters not to call it coronavirus, saying the name sounds like a "beautiful place" in Italy. As his speech went viral, Twitter decided to have some fun at the President's expense, with some pointing out at 'corona' means crown in Spanish and has no connection to Italian. READ MORE

‘Those are Just Personal Runs, at Least Lead from the Front’: Gambhir Lashes Out at Dhoni

Former India and KKR batsman Gautam Gambhir slammed MS Dhoni for batting at No. 7 in Chennai Super Kings' match against Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah on Tuesday. Chasing 217, CSK lost by 16 runs with Dhoni delaying his attack till the very end. "I was a bit surprised, to be honest. MS Dhoni batting at No. 7? Makes no sense to me. In fact, you should be leading from the front. And this is not what you call leading from the front," ESPNCricinfo quoted Gambhir as saying. READ MORE