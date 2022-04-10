News18 Afternoon Digest: Imran Khan Has Been Bowled Out of Pakistan's Political Pitch. But What Does It Mean for India? & Other Stories

New Crisis in the Making? Uptick in Covid Cases in Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat Even as India Numbers at Two-yr Low

In a span of seven days in the last week, Delhi, Haryana and Gujarat have reported a rise in average daily Covid-19 cases even as the countrywide numbers have exponentially slowed down and is currently at two-year low. Delhi on Saturday recorded 160 fresh COVID-19 cases while the positivity rate rose to 1.55 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, the national capital’s COVID-19 caseload has increased to 18,66,102. The death toll due to the viral disease remained unchanged at 26,156, the latest bulletin stated. READ MORE

Orange Alert Issued as Delhi Sizzles in Heatwave; City Records Hottest April Day in 5 Years

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert for Delhi for Sunday as the severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue to prevail over the city. According to the IMD, Delhi, at a sizzling 42.4 degree Celsius, recorded its hottest April day in five years on Saturday. Previously, the national capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 43.2 degree Celsius on April 21, 2017. READ MORE

‘Can’t Set Own House in Order’: Day After Rahul Gandhi’s ‘UP CM Offer’ Barb, Mayawati Returns Salvo

A day after Rahul Gandhi’s attack on Mayawati, the BSP supremo hit back, rejecting claims that the Congress had offered her the post of Chief Minister in an alliance. The former UP CM also hit out at the Grand Old Party, saying it had ‘never stood with Dalits’. “Rahul Gandhi himself is plagued with a casteist mentality and he is blaming me. He is lying, I did not get any offer and the Congress has never stood with Dalits," she said. READ MORE

Despite Congress’s Warning, Senior Party Leader KV Thomas Attends CPI-M’s National Seminar, Hails CM Vijayan

Defying Congress party’s ‘ideological position’, senior party leader KV Thomas participated in a Communist Party of India (Marxist)’s national seminar and heaped praise on Kerala chief minister and CPI-M leader Pinarayi Vijayan. At the seminar, KV Thomas said when he was in two minds whether to attend the event or not, the chief minister gave him the right advise. READ MORE

Imran Khan Has Been Bowled Out of Pakistan’s Political Pitch. But What Does It Mean for India?

The world has been watching Pakistan as it inadvertently closes in on its political churn that has been riling up for weeks. With Imran Khan gone, a new face is set to represent the country soon, as the Pakistan assembly will meet on Monday to elect the new Prime Minister. Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, is now waiting in the wings, according to state media reports. READ MORE

Supertech Twin Towers Test Blast Today: Know 40-Storeyed Buildings’ Demolition Plan

Atest blast to demolish Supertech twin towers in Noida will be conducted on Sunday at 2.30 pm. The two 40-storeyed buildings will be actually brought down on May 22. The Supreme Court in August ordered the demolition of the structures, as its construction violated the minimum distance requirement. READ MORE

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding: Mukesh Ready To Talk About Couple’s Marriage But There’s A Catch

If reports are to be believed, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to tie the knot this week. The couple, who has been together for over four years now, is reportedly getting married in Mumbai in the coming days. Although the couple is staying tight-lipped about the wedding affair, Alia’s uncles Robin Bhatt confirmed in a recent interview that the wedding is indeed taking place. Now, Alia’s uncle Mukesh Bhatt has also seemingly confirmed the wedding is happening. READ MORE

