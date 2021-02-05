News18 Afternoon Digest: In 1st MPC Meet Post Budget, RBI Leaves Repo Rate Unchanged at 4%; Dilip Ghosh Explains Why Mamata is 'Nervous' Before Polls and Other Stories

In 1st MPC Meet Post Budget, RBI Leaves Repo Rate Unchanged at 4%, Says 2021 Setting Up for New Growth Era

In the first monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting after the presentation of the Union Budget 2021-22, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) panel on Friday announced that it has kept the repo rate, as well as the reverse repo rate unchanged while maintaining an 'accommodative stance'.RBI governor Shaktikanta Das announced that the decision was taken unanimously and added that the repo rate was kept unchanged at 4 percent and the reverse repo rate at 3.35 percent. READ MORE

'With Striker, Defender in BJP, Her Party is Crumbling': Dilip Ghosh Explains Why Mamata is 'Nervous' Before Polls

Ahead of the Bengal polls, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh got candid with The Indian Express about what victory in Bengal means for BJP and citizenship Amendment Bill among other things. When asked about the importance of the Bengal elections for BJP, the saffron party member said BJP has won almost all the states except Bengal which shares borders with Bangladesh. READ MORE

Days After Rihanna Sparks Row with Tweet on Farmers' Protest, Barbados PM Thanks India for Covid Vaccines

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Indian government donation of Serum Institute of India manufactured Covishield vaccine to the Caribbean country. This comes just days after Barbadian singer-activist Rihanna sparked outrage in India with her tweet on the ongoing farmers’ protests. READ MORE

Govt Dues to Air India for VVIP Flights at Rs 498.17 Cr, Hardeep Singh Puri Tells Rajya Sabha

Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday told the Rajya Sabha that the government-owned Air India Rs 498.17 crore in total dues on account of airfares for VVIP flights till the end of 31 December. According to reports, Puri told Parliament, "Usually, the credit period for the government of India departments varies from 15 to 30 days from the receipt of invoice and no interest is paid to Air India in case of non-payment within the credit period." READ MORE

Why Keralities Are Saying Sorry to Maria Sharapova after Sachin Tendulkar’s Tweet

Regretting over their sharp criticism and ridicule in the past directed towards Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova, scores of Keralites have come forward and apologized to Sharapova by flooding her social media accounts with apology notes and messages. On Wednesday, batting legend Sachin Tendulkar leads the way among the cricket fraternity for unity in India in what was seen as a veiled response to the international media attention that the farmer's protests have received. READ MORE

Bernie Sanders, Myanmar Coup, and Donald Trump is The Meme Mashup of 2021

The worlds have collided to give us a meme mashup for the ages. The one that has taken the Internet and all of Twitter by storm recently involve Bernie Sanders, Donald Trump, Bilal Göregen, a physical education teacher from Myanmar performing aerobics with the country's military coup taking place in the backdrop-- all bundled into a single viral video. READ MORE