News18 Afternoon Digest: In a First, Young Indians Overtake the Rest in Total Vaccinations; Starting Today, SC to Hear 40 Death Penalty Cases and Other Stories

‘Jabbed Working Class a Boon for Economy’: In a First, Young Indians Overtake the Rest in Total Vaccinations

For the first time, the young have overtaken the rest of the population in total jab numbers in the country, amidst increasing demand for Covid-19 vaccines among the 18-44 age-group population ever since they had become eligible for it in May. READ MORE

Mumbai Logs Over 28% of Total Cases in Aug in Just 6 Days of Sept; Covid-19 Spike Worries BMC Officials

The financial capital has reported over 28 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases it had recorded in the entire month of August in the first six days of this month, as per the civic data. The spike in the cases has left the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials worried ahead of the festive season beginning on September 10 with the Ganesh Chaturthi. READ MORE

Drunk Man Hit by Actor Rajat Bedi’s Car in Critical Condition

A39-year-old resident of D N Nagar in Mumbai was hit by actor Rajat Bedi’s car while returning from work on Monday and is in critical condition. The victim’s family said that the Rajat got him admitted him at Cooper hospital and promised to help them. However, he left sometime later and has not returned. READ MORE

Afghanistan, China & Pak in Focus, Putin Confidant Nikolai Patrushev to Meet Ajit Doval Tomorrow

Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev will arrive in Delhi on Tuesday evening, and is scheduled to meet National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday. Sources told News18 that regional issues of China, Pakistan and Afghanistan will be in focus during their meeting. READ MORE

Starting Today, SC to Hear 40 Death Penalty Cases including One of LeT Terrorist Mohammad Arif

As per the guideline, the cases will be listed before three-judge benches starting September 7 and will include the case related to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Mohammad Arif as well who has been convicted in the 2000 Red Fort attack case in which three people, including two Army jawans, were killed. READ MORE

WhatsApp Will Stop Working On These Android Phones, iPhones By End Of 2021

Another year is about to end in the next three months, that means there is another cycle of WhatsApp’s end of support for some Android smartphones and iPhones. WhatsApp has shared a list of devices that will no longer support WhatsApp messaging app starting November 1, 2021. READ MORE

