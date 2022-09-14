News18 Afternoon Digest: In Another Setback to Congress in Goa, 8 Party MLAs Set to Join BJP; Top Leaders Lobo, Kamat in List & Other Stories

Exclusive | Eye on Climate Goals, India Seeks Game-Changer Foreign Tech to Capture CO2, Cut Emissions

In what could be a game-changer for India to achieve its ambitious climate change goals and reduce emissions, the government has sought global help for a new technology that can enable it to capture carbon dioxide (CO2) from furnace stack gases and route it for fertiliser production in the country. READ MORE

11 Dead, Several Others Injured as Minibus Falls into Gorge in J&K’s Poonch District; Army’s Rescue Op On

At least 11 people have died while several others have been injured after a minibus they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Wednesday. READ MORE

Jacqueline Fernandez To Face Delhi Police’s Long Questionnaire Today In Rs 215 Crore Scam Case

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who has been summoned by the Delhi Police for the third time, is expected to arrive at the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) office on Wednesday morning where she will be questioned over her links with Sukesh Chandrashekhar in an ongoing investigation into a scam worth Rs 215 crore. The actress has previously been summoned twice but did not appear on both occasions. READ MORE

In Another Setback to Congress in Goa, 8 Party MLAs Set to Join BJP; Top Leaders Lobo, Kamat in List

Eight Congress MLAs from Goa are set to join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, state BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade told PTI on Wednesday. In the 40-member Goa Assembly, the Congress has 11 legislators and the BJP has 20. In a similar move in July 2019, 10 Congress MLAs had switched over to the BJP. READ MORE

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Wish To Do a Romantic Comedy Together After Brahmastra Success?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently enjoying the success of their recent release Brahmastra. This was for the first time that the husband-wife duo shared the screen. However, considering the audience liked their on-screen chemistry, the two are now exploring other work opportunities together. READ MORE

Was Queen Elizabeth II Ever Completely Aware of the Atrocities Done Under Her Reign? News18 Explains

Queen Elizabeth II’s death prompted worldwide mourning. However, it also prompted reflections over the role of the monarchy in the violence that took place under British colonialism, especially under the reign of the late Queen. In Kenya, Britain was blamed for brutally suppressing the local Mau Mau movement and keeping, and torturing rebels in detention camps. The country had to apologise for its actions in 2013. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here