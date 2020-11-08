News18 Afternoon Digest: In First Speech, Kamala Harris Says Won’t be Last Woman in Office and Other Top Stories

Joe Biden Vows 'Healing' for America in His Victory Speech

Democrat Joe Biden urged unity and promised "a new day for America" in his first national address since he won the tense US election. After jogging onto the outdoor stage to the sounds of Bruce Springsteen in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, Biden delivered a message of ‘hope and healing’ to a crowd of cheering supporters and tens of millions more on television. READ MORE

Trump Does Not Plan To Concede Any Time Soon, Aides And Allies Indicate

Republican President Donald Trump and his allies made one thing clear: he does not plan to concede anytime soon. The former president has pledged to go forward with a legal strategy that he hopes will overturn state results that gave Biden the win in Tuesday’s vote. Trump aides and Republican allies have largely supported his strategy. READ MORE

In First Speech, Kamala Harris Says Won’t be Last Woman in Office

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said voters had brought a "new day for America" as she opened a victory speech on Saturday. Harris, who will be the highest-ranking woman in US history, took the stage in Wilmington, Delaware. "When our very democracy was on the ballot in this election, with the very soul of America at stake and the world watching, you ushered in a new day for America," Harris said. READ MORE

No Financial Aid from Centre Post Floods, Massive Losses Due to Pandemic in T'gana, Finance Dept Tells CM Rao

In a budget review meeting on Saturday, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said, “Telangana incurred a loss of Rs 57,750 crores in the 2020-21 financial year due to Covid-19 pandemic and it is now necessary to make amendments in the current year’s budget.” Officials explained the prevailing financial situation where the state government received Rs 39,608 crore revenue for seven months in 2019-20 and till October 2020-21, the state received only 33,704 crore. READ MORE

Can't Withdraw Tax on 'Mobility Devices' for the Disabled, Centre Tells Supreme Court

The central government has declined to interfere with the GST Council’s decision to impose a five per cent tax on ‘mobility devices’ that assist the disabled in walking. Submitting its response before the Supreme Court, the government threw its hands up in the air, saying the decision to tax such devices was taken by the GST Council and that the Finance Ministry is only executing this mandate. READ MORE

Virat Kohli Doesn't Find Place in Sanjay Manjrekar's IPL XI for the Season; Suryakumar Yadav Included

Former India batsman and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has picked his XI for IPL 2020, and surprisingly RCB skipper Virat Kohli does not find a place in the team. Instead he has gone with Suryakumar Yadav at number 3. Also Devdutt Padikkal, despite having a mighty successful season, did not make it to the XI. READ MORE

Priyanka Chopra, Abhay Deol Lead Bollywood in Celebrating Joe Biden-Kamala Harris' Victory

Celebrities of the Indian film fraternity congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris, the first-ever woman to be elected Vice President of America. Hailing Biden and holding up Harris' achievement as a shining example, Priyanka Chopra encouraged all girls to dream big. READ MORE