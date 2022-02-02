News18 Afternoon Digest: In Kashmir, Once Beautiful and Life-sustaining ‘Kuls’ are Now Turning Into Dumping Grounds & Other Stories

In Kashmir, Once Beautiful and Life-sustaining ‘Kuls’ are Now Turning Into Dumping Grounds

Up until a few decades ago, the small canal (locally known as ‘Gaam-i-kul’) passing through Budgam district’s Lasipora village was not just another feature in Kashmir’s exhilarating landscape. It was also a life-sustaining resource for the villagers. Residents, especially women, would often be sighted on its banks drawing the crystal clear waters carried down from the Karshan stream. READ MORE

What will West UP Pick This Election – BJP’s Promise of Peace and Safety or SP’s Relief in Prices?

Saharanpur to Agra, the Western Uttar Pradesh (UP) belt going to polls in the earlier phases in the next two weeks, has often determined the mood of the state’s assembly elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept this area the last elections. This time, it faces a strong challenge from the Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance, but it has an ally of its own – law and order. READ MORE

Income Tax Rule Change Budget 2022: You can Update ITR Within 2 Years, What it Means

Budget 2022 has tightened the income tax filing norms for regular taxpayers. Now, the taxpayers will be allowed to file an updated tax return in case they have not disclosed certain income to tax while filing the first return. They can update their income tax returns (ITR) within two years from the end of relevant assessment year by paying an additional tax. READ MORE

Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Gets His Rs 747 Crore Donation Back From India: Here’s Why

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, who is also said to be the world’s youngest cryptocurrency billionaire is getting back $100 million (roughly Rs 747 crores) in cryptocurrency back in Shiba Inu crypto coins that he had donated to the Indian COVID-19 relief fund in 2021. READ MORE

Rashid Khan Extends Financial Support To Afghanistan U-19 Pacer Bilal Sami

Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan is winning hearts for his noble gesture. As per reports, champion legspinner has extended financial support to Bilal Sami, the pace bowler who is currently a part of the Afghanistan U19 cricket team. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections updates here.