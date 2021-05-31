News18 Afternoon Digest: In Letter to Modi, Mamata Terms Centre’s Order to Recall Chief Secy ‘Unconstitutional’; Delhi HC Refuses to Stop Central Vista Construction

‘Won’t Release’: In Letter to Modi, Mamata Terms Centre’s Order to Recall Chief Secy ‘Unconstitutional’

In a long letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was “shocked and stunned" by the “unilateral order" asking Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay to report to the Centre. “The government of Bengal cannot release, and is not releasing, its Chief Secretary at this critical hour, on the basis of our understanding that the earlier order of extension, issued after lawful consultation in accordance with applicable laws, remains operational and valid," Banerjee wrote. READ MORE

Delhi-Madrid-Dominica: Plane With Necessary Docs Needed to Extradite Choksi Sent, Confirm Govt Sources

Ending speculations, top officials in the central government have confirmed to CNN-News18 that a plane has been sent to Dominica to bring back fugitive economic offender Mehul Choksi. A private plane was deliberately hired from a third country. “We didn’t want to use an Indian plane due to technical reasons," sources further revealed. This flight was chartered from Qatar and came to Delhi on May 27. From Delhi, it flew to Madrid with Indian officials where it halted for refuelling and proceeded to Dominica. READ MORE

Delhi High Court Refuses to Stop Ongoing Central Vista Construction, Imposes Rs 1 lakh Cost

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a petition which sought to suspend the ongoing construction work of the Central Vista Avenue Redevelopment project amid the pandemic. “This is a motivated petition preferred by the petitioner and not a genuine petition. The petition is dismissed with a cost of Rs.1,00,000/-, said the bench. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh, which had been hearing a plea for suspending the ongoing construction work during the Covid pandemic, had fixed May 31 for delivery of its judgement on it, the high court’s cause list revealed on Saturday. READ MORE

With 1.52L Infections, India Reports Lowest Daily Covid Cases in 50 Days

India reported the lowest daily new coronavirus infections in 50 days with 1,52,734 cases, taking the tally to 2,80,47,534 on Monday, while the active caseload declined to 20,26,092, the Health Ministry said. The toll climbed to 3,29,100 with 3,128 more fatalities, according to the ministry data. The active cases have reduced to 20,26,092, comprising 7.22 percent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has improved to 91.60 percent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,56,92,342. READ MORE

Rajeev Shukla Hints IPL 2021 Could Restart on September 19, UAE Second Option for T20 World Cup

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla has arrived in the UAE to lay the groundwork for the remaining leg of IPL 2021, while president Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah and IPL chairman Brijesh Patel will reach the country soon, according to a report in Khaleej Times. The IPL 2021 was suspended midway due to few positive cases in certain teams, on May 4. Now it is expected to start mid-September. “I am already here. Now a team of BCCI office-bearers, president (Sourav Ganguly), secretary (Jay Shah) and the IPL chairman (Brijesh Patel) will be coming here in a couple of days,” Shukla told Khaleej Times. READ MORE

Centre to Hire Leading HR Firm to Revamp Competency of Bureaucracy, Study 7 Govt Depts

The Government of India is looking to onboard a leading HR consultancy firm to help it revamp the competency of the country’s bureaucracy, and will allow it to study the organisational structures and the work allocation documents of seven key ministries and departments, including the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Health. This exercise will be part of the ambitious ‘Mission Karmayogi’ project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that was announced last September. To start off, the consultant will be asked to study the organisational structures and the work allocation documents of seven key ministries or departments of the Government of India. READ MORE

