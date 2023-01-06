News18 Afternoon Digest: In MCD's History, Never Has Nominated Councillor Voted, Says AAP Amid Major Ruckus & Other Top Stories

In Today’s News18 Afternoon digest, we are covering the ruckus in the run up tp Delhi Mayor elections. As of now, the swearing-in of councillors has been suspended for some time due to a clash between AAP and BJP workers. In other news, we have updates from the Sultanpuri accident, where a six th person has been arrested by Delhi Police.

Delhi Mayor Poll Updates: Ruckus at Civic Centre as AAP, BJP Clash Over LG-Nominated Councillors

Amonth after the high-octane Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, Delhi will gets its mayor today. The newly elected councillors will also take oath in the first municipal house, a month after the 250-member MCD was won by the Aam Aadmi Party. READ MORE.

Man Accused of Driving Car Was at Home, Says Report; Nidhi Joins Police Probe

Delhi Police on Friday took key eyewitness Nidhi, who was with Anjali on the night of the accident, to the Sultanpuri police station to join the investigation, said an official. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Harendra Kumar Singh said, “She has been called by police to join the investigation.” READ MORE

Deepika Padukone’s ‘Saffron’ Bikini in Besharam Rang Approved; Pathaan Team Has This Plan: Report

Deepika Padukone’s “saffron" bikini in Pathaan song Besharam Rang has reportedly been approved by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and its chairperson Prasoon Joshi. Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika, has sparked a major controversy ever since the release of its first song Besharam Rang. Several politicians have opposed to Deepika’s “saffron" bikini and SRK’s “green" shirt in the song, calling for its “rectification". READ MORE

Urvashi Rautela Posts Pic of Hospital Where Rishabh Pant Is Admitted, Gets Trolled for ‘Harassing’ Him

Urvashi Rautela has been brutally trolled for alleged ‘mental harassment’ after she posted a photo of Mumbai hospital where injured Rishabh Pant is admitted. Urvashi often makes headlines for her past link-up rumours with Rishabh. READ MORE

We Don’t Do Drugs, #BoycottBollywood Rokiye: Amid ‘Pathaan’ Row, Suniel Shetty Chats with CM Yogi

Bollywood star Suniel Shetty met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Mumbai on Thursday. During the brief meeting, Shetty requested Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help in stopping the trend of #BoycottBollywood on social media. READ MORE

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG Launch: Price Starts at Rs 12.85 Lakh in India

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Grand Vitara CNG at a starting price of Rs 12.85 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. Offered in Delta and Zeta grades, it is the 14th company model to come with factory-fitted S-CNG technology. The brand has also rolled out the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe for customers who can own the Grand Vitara CNG at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee of Rs 30,723. READ MORE

