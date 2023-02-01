News18 Afternoon Digest: Income Tax Slabs Overhauled Under New Regime, Capital Expenditure Target Up by 33% & More

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced changes in the new regime of personal income tax. Govt proposed to increase the income tax rebate limit from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh in new tax regime. A resident individual with total income up to Rs 5 lakh do not pay any tax due to rebate under both old and new regime. The rebate for the resident individual under the new regime has been raised to Rs 7 lakh. READ MORE

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 in Parliament on Wednesday. The budget presentation came a day after the Economic Survey 2022-23 was tabled in Parliament. This is the fifth consecutive Union Budget to be presented by Sitharaman, and the Centre’s last full-fledged Budget before the Lok Sabha polls early next year. READ MORE

Pakistan’s interior minister Rana Sanaullah has accepted that it was a collective mistake to prepare the mujahideen and go to war with a global force. “We did not need to make mujahideen. We created mujahideen and then they became terrorists," he said in the national assembly. READ MORE

Optical illusions are perplexing visual tricks that put your perception to the test and help you become more observant. They are some of the basic techniques for evaluating one’s intelligence and cognitive abilities. The three primary optical illusions are cognitive, physiological and literal. At first, you might take some time to get a hang of an optical illusion puzzle, scratching your head and looking keenly at the pictures, trying to solve the mystery. However, over time you get hooked on it. READ MORE

Rumours about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding have been circulating all over the internet for the last few weeks. The couple is rumoured to have been dating for quite some time, however, they have not publicly acknowledged or confirmed their relationship yet. Despite the speculations over their impending wedding, the duo has remained silent. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here