News18 Afternoon Digest: India, Australia Sign Landmark Free-Trade Deal, 1 Million Jobs to be Created. Details Here & Other Stories

School Bells Have Started Ringing Again as We Move Towards Normalcy: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said school bells have started ringing again, reflecting a move towards normalcy after prolonged closures due to COVID-19. He was addressing students before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with them during ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’. READ MORE

Govt Sends Notice to Congress to Vacate Chanakyapuri Flat Once Used by Sonia Gandhi’s Close Aide

The Directorate of Estates under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has sent a show-cause notice to the Congress party, asking it to vacate a flat in Chanakyapuri in Lutyens’ Delhi, which was earlier occupied by party chief Sonia Gandhi’s aide Vincent Gorge, officials said on Friday. READ MORE

India, Australia Sign Landmark Free-Trade Deal, 1 Million Jobs to be Created. Details Here

India and Australia on Saturday inked the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement in a virtual ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison, commerce minister Piyush Goyal and his counterpart Dan Tehan. The move, signed through the interim agreement, will benefit Indian exporters from over 6,000 broad sectors, including textiles, leather, furniture, jewellery and machinery. The pact was inked as India and Australia relations went for 10 years in the making. READ MORE

Advertisement

Biden Nominates Indian-origin Attorney Kalpana Kotagal, Certified Public Accountant Vinay Singh to Key Positions

US President Joe Biden has announced his intent to nominate Indian-origin civil rights attorney Kalpana Kotagal and certified public accountant Vinay Singh to key administration positions. Kotagal is the nominee for Commissioner on the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission while Singh has been nominated as Chief Financial Officer, Department of Housing and Urban Development, the White House said on Friday. READ MORE

After ‘Deltacron’, WHO Warns of New Covid Recombinant Variant XE. All About Strains in Focus

A recent report issued by the World Health Organization has announced the emergence of another coronavirus variant – a mutant strain XE, which is a hybrid strain of two Omicron subvariants, found in Britain. The XE is recombinant of two sublineages of the Omicron variants, BA.1 and BA.2, but it has three mutations that are not present in their parent sequences. This type of a variant is called a recombinant. READ MORE

Shashi Tharoor as ‘Child Actor’ in Bollywood Film Really Got Twitter on April Fool’s Day

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor wears many feathers on his cap but being a child actor, unfortunately, is not one of them. If you were to ask Twitter about it yesterday- notably, April Fool’s Day- you might have gotten a very different answer, though. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.