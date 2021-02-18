News18 Afternoon Digest: 'India-China Were on Brink of War', Says Lt Gen Joshi, Mamata vs Amit Shah in Bengal Today & Other Top Stories

'India Averted War with China. We Were on the Brink': Northern Army Cdr Lt Gen YK Joshi

“In the nine-month-long stand-off with China in Eastern Ladakh, there have been many flare-ups but India and China came close to war on August 31, last year. This is right after India had occupied the strategic Kailash Ranges in South Bank on August 29 and 30, respectively. Rattled by India's sudden move, which put the Chinese at a massive tactical disadvantage, the PLA launched a counter operation,” Lt Gen YK Joshi, India's Northern Army Commander, told CNN-News18. On August 31, when the Chinese PLA wanted to right up to the Kailash Ranges, the situation was got extremely tense, Joshi said.

Mamata vs Amit Shah in Bengal: Temples Sanitised, Covid Test for Priests Before Shah's Visit; CID to Probe Jakir Hossain Bomb Attack Case

Union home minister Amit Shah, who is on a two-day Bengal visit, will today be seen in a head-to-head political battle in Kolkata's neighbouring South 24 Parganas district as his and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's rallies will be separated only by some distance. It is for the first time in the run up to the assembly elections that Banerjee and Shah will be holding rallies in the same district and more or less at the same time in the afternoon.

Bodies of Two Dalit Girls, Who Went Missing, Found in Unnao Field; Police Suspect Food Poisoning

Bodies of two Dalit girls were found in a wheat field by villagers on Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh's in Unnao, police said. Three girls had left their house to bring fodder for the cattle but had not returned, following which, locals began to look for them. The villagers informed the police and rushed the girls to a hospital, where two of them were declared brought dead while one was taken to the Unnao hospital for treatment, police said.

When a Victim Becomes Accused: The Biggest Takeaway From Priya Ramani vs MJ Akbar Verdict

In what is being hailed as a landmark judgment, a Delhi Court acquitted journalist Priya Ramani in the criminal defamation case filed by her alleged perpetrator MJ Akbar. The case was filed by Akbar shortly after Ramani and several other women named him during the Me Too movement in India in 2018. For the past two years, a courageous Priya Ramani withstood an onslaught launched by top lawyers hired by a very influential and powerful man, a minister nonetheless. The bitter irony is that a survivor of sexual assault was an 'accused' in this case while the man she has accused of exploiting her got to play the victim.

Coronavirus News Updates: Days After B'day Celebration Sans Masks, Jayant Patil Tests +ve; India to Gift 2L Vaccine Doses to UN Peacekeepers

Maharashtra State Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil, who celebrated his birthday two days ago, has tested positive for coronavirus. News18 had earlier reported that several party workers were seen without masks and flouting the social distancing norms at the celebration in Mumbai's Malad estate.

Australian Open 2021: Naomi Osaka Ends Serena Williams's Record Bid to Book Spot in Final

Naomi Osaka powered into the Australian Open final Thursday to stay on track for a fourth Grand Slam title and keep Serena Williams' dream of a record-equalling 24th major title on hold once more. The Japanese third seed swept past the American veteran 6-3, 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena in front of thousands of fans allowed back in after Melbourne lifted a snap five-day lockdown. She will face either American Jennifer Brady or Czech Karolina Muchova on Saturday for a fourth Slam title after her success at Flushing Meadows in 2018 and last year, and Melbourne in 2019.