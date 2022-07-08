News18 Afternoon Digest: India Could Witness 65% Drop in Fossil Fuel Revenues by 2050, Says New Report & Other Stories

Illegal Phone Tapping Case: CBI Registers FIR Against Ex-Mumbai Top Cop, Former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna

The CBI has registered an FIR against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey and former MD and CEO of NSE Chitra Ramkrishna for the alleged illegal phone tapping of stock market employees by the former’s Information Technology company, officials said. READ MORE

Time to Act: India Could Witness 65% Drop in Fossil Fuel Revenues by 2050, Says New Report

As the global clean energy transition gathers pace, India will need to start adjusting its fiscal policies now to account for declining fossil fuel use — or witness a fall of around 65% in direct public fossil fuel revenues by 2050, according to a new report by the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD). READ MORE

6-year-old Killed in ‘Revenge’ After Grandfather Stops Accused from Playing PUBG in UP

PUBG has claimed another life in Uttar Pradesh. A 20-year-old Arun Sharma has been arrested for murdering a six-year-old boy to take “revenge” from his grandfather who stopped him from playing online game PUBG. READ MORE

Why Assam Govt Granted Indigenous Status to 5 Muslim Subgroups, And What Oppn is Irked About

The Assam cabinet this week decided to grant indigenous status to five Muslim groups. The Goria, Moria, Jolha, Deshi, and Syed will now be known as “indigenous Assamese Muslims”, said state minister Keshab Mahanta while briefing the media in Guwahati. READ MORE

Shinzo Abe: Japan’s Longest-serving Prime Minister And Creator Of ‘Abenomics’

Shinzo Abe smashed records as Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, championing ambitious economic reform and forging key diplomatic relationships while weathering scandals. Nearly two years after poor health forced him to leave office, the 67-year-old was feared dead after apparently being shot during a campaign event on Friday. READ MORE

Stock Market Update: Sensex Jumps 275 pts, Nifty Above 16,200; Key Points

The Indian equity markets opened on a strong note amid supportive cues overseas and moderation in foreign outflows on Friday morning. At 09:17 IST, the Sensex was up 297.67 points or 0.55 per cent at 54476.13, and the Nifty was up 87.60 points or 0.54 per cent at 16220.50. READ MORE

Indian to Italian, Here’s What Was on Menu at CM Bhagwant Mann’s Wedding

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tied the knot for the second time at a private ceremony amidst the presence of AAP’s top leadership, including national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Usually, Indian weddings are all about extravagance and food and this was no different. Indian weddings are considered to be incomplete without a variety of food items and are mostly known for the different cuisines served during the ceremony. READ MORE

Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic Up Against British Hope Cameron Norrie in Semi Final

Cameron Norrie will have the complete backing of the home crowd at the All English Championship, save some seats, willing the 26-year-old on as he is set to take on six-time Wimbledon winner and defending champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the semi-final game at the SW19. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.