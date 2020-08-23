News18 Afternoon Digest: India Crosses 3 Million Coronavirus Cases With Nearly 70,000 New Infections and Other Top Stories

India Crosses 30 Lakh Cases 16 Days After Pushing Past 20-lakh Mark

India's COVID-19 tally sprinted past the 30-lakh mark, just 16 days after it crossed 20 lakh, while 22,80,566 people have recuperated in the country so far pushing the recovery rate to 74.90 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data. READ MORE.

Congress Mulls Appointing 2 Vice-Presidents to Assist Sonia Gandhi

While Congress faces a leadership crisis, there could be appointment of more than two vice-presidents to assist Sonia Gandhi. This is to address the concern that Congress needs a full-time president. But such an appointment could also ensure that Gandhis remain in control and the party continues to be headed by one of them, in this case Sonia Gandhi. Names which are doing the rounds are of Ghulam Nabi Azad, P Chidambaram and Mallikarjun Kharge, but it’s quite possible that young leaders could be propped up. READ MORE.

Trump Campaign Releases Video Featuring PM Modi to Woo Indian-American Voters

Aiming to woo the influential Indian-American voters numbering over 2 million, the Trump campaign has released its first video commercial that has short clips from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speeches and US President Donald Trump's historic address in Ahmedabad. Modi and Trump addressed a huge crowd in Ahmedabad during the US president's visit to India in February this year. READ MORE.

'We Don't Have to do Business With China': Trump Says US Economy Could Disengage from Beijing

US President Donald Trump, in a Fox News interview airing Sunday, raised the possibility of decoupling the U.S. economy from China, a major purchaser of US goods. In a video excerpt, Trump initially told interviewer Steve Hilton “we don’t have to” do business with China, and then later said about decoupling: “Well it’s something that if they don’t treat us right I would certainly, I would certainly do that.” READ MORE.

Robert Pattinson Debuts as Caped Crusader in Batman Trailer, Fans Call it 'the Darkest Yet'

The trailer of Matt Reeves' The Batman starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader has been released in the virtual DC FanDome convention. The trailer, at a length of a little less than three minutes, shows a strikingly darker version of the Gotham city than it's previous cinematic adaptations. A henious crime has been committed by The Riddler and he has left a cryptic code to draw out the Batman. READ MORE.

BCCI Didn't Treat MS Dhoni Well, Deserved a Farewell Game, Says Saqlain Mushtaq

In India and Pakistan both, there is a huge fan following of the cricketers, and are treated like gods. But MS Dhoni's retirement without a proper farewell match hasn't gone down well with some of the players from Pakistan. Latest entrant in the list is Saqlain Mushtaq, who feels that the BCCI did not treat him the right way, and should have given him one last match. READ MORE.