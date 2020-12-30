News18 Afternoon Digest: India Extends UK Flight Ban Till January 7 as 20 Returnees Test Positive for New Coronavirus Variant; Smaller Contingents, No Red Fort: Republic Day Parade 2021 Undergoes Big Changes Due to Covid-19 and Other Stories

India Extends UK Flight Ban Till January 7 as 20 Returnees Test Positive for New Coronavirus Variant

Twenty people who returned to India from the United Kingdom have tested positive for the new UK variant genome of SARS-CoV-2 so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. The tally includes six people who were found positive for the new virus strain on Tuesday. The women, who returned from the United Kingdom to Delhi and later reached Andhra Pradesh by a special train after escaping from an isolation centre, have been tested positive for UK strain of coronavirus .

Smaller Contingents, No Red Fort: Republic Day Parade 2021 Undergoes Big Changes Due to Covid-19

In a bid to avoid overcrowding and ensure social distancing amid raging coronavirus pandemic, the central government made a number of changes in Republic Day parade in 2021. For the first time in the history of R-Day, the parade will not culminate at the Red Fort. It will start from Vijay Chowk and end at the National Stadium. The distance of the parade has been cut down to half -- from an earlier 8.2 kilometres to 3.3 kilometres now.

Amit Shah Holds 2-Hr Meeting With Tomar, Goyal as Farmers Take a Hard Line on Agenda for Today's Talks

Protesting farmer unions on Tuesday wrote to the Centre on the talks scheduled between the two sides on Wednesday, saying the discussion will only be on the modalities of repealing the three legislation and giving a legal guarantee on the MSP. The government has invited the protesting farmers for the sixth round of talks on Wednesday. In its letter on Tuesday, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, which represents 40 farmer unions, said the discussion will be only on modalities for the repeal of three farm laws and a legal guarantee on MSP.

Talks with China Underway, But No Meaningful Outcome Yet, Says Rajnath Singh on LAC Standoff

Talks between India and China have been underway but no success has been achieved yet, said Union Defence Ministry Rajnath Singh on Thursday, adding that the next round of talks on military level between the two countries may be conducted anytime. During an interview with news agency ANI, Singh said that the impasse between New Delhi and Beijing continues as there has been no "meaningful outcome" despite several rounds of talks between the two countries.

Ajinkya Rahane Becomes First Recipient of Prestigious Australian Medal

It was a memorable day for Ajinkya Rahane as not only he led India to a comprehensive win in the MCG Test, but also became the first recipient of the prestigious Johnny Mullagh Medal. The medal is a tribute to honour Australia's first sporting team to tour internationally. Mullagh was also the leader of the 1868 aboriginal tour to UK. Mullagh took 245 wickets at an average of 10.00 and scored 1,698 runs at 23.65 in 45 matches during the 47-match tour.

Mira Rajput Goes All Mushy in Selfie with Shahid Kapoor, Says 'I Love You'

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are spending their last days of 2020 in Delhi with their children Misha and Zain. The couple has been sharing sunny selfies on their Instagram handles. The two of them do not shy away from social media PDA, and their latest posts are all about the mushy love they share. Mira shared a selfie with Shahid from an outing in the sun and captioned it, "I love You."