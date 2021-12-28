News18 Afternoon Digest: India Gives Nod to 3 More Vaccines, Maha CM Thackeray to Meet Covid Task Force Soon & Other Top Stories

More Curbs in Maharashtra? Uddhav Thackeray to Meet Task Force Soon After Warning of January Surge

As Maharashtra tops the Omicron tally in India with 167 cases, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said a meeting will be held with the state Covid-19 task force “in the next two days” to take a call on more curbs. Thackeray’s announcement came after the state health department, in a presentation before the state cabinet on Monday, warned of a surge in active cases by mid-January.

India Gives Nod to Covovax, Corbevax, Anti-Covid Pill Molnupiravir as Country Faces Omicron Surge

An expert panel of the country's central drug authority has recommended granting emergency use authorisation to the Serum Institute of India's COVID-19 vaccine Covovax and Biological E's vaccine Corbevax with certain conditions, official sources said.

PM Modi to Confer ‘Unforgeable’ Digital Degrees at IIT Kanpur Convocation Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the 54th convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur on Tuesday, 11 am. As the chief guest of the convocation ceremony, PM will confer unique ‘unforgeable’ degrees to students. These digital degrees are developed in-house using blockchain-driven technology. IIT has developed the technology under the National Blockchain Project. Modi will launch the blockchain-based digital degrees. These digital degrees can be verified globally and are unforgeable.

Assembly Elections LIVE Updates: EC in Lucknow to Take Stock of Poll Preparedness; Amit Shah’s Mega Rallies in UP

A team of Election Commission officials led by chief election commissioner Sushil Chandra will visit Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday to review the preparedness in the poll-bound state ahead of assembly elections scheduled in 2022. The Commission will be on a three-day visit to take stock of the Covid-19 measures being taken ahead of the polls in the state amid the looming threat of a resurgence of another wave.

Karnataka Chief Minister Flags Off First-ever Rollout of Electric Buses in Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai flagged off the state’s first-ever rollout of electric buses for public transportation. JBM Auto Ltd. will supply 90 electric buses to Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) for its first electric bus project.

Madhya Pradesh District Magistrate Cancels Own Salary as Complaints Under CM Helpline Not Resolved Quickly

Bureaucrats often punish subordinates for poor performances but a collector from Jabalpur district in Madhya Pradesh has issued an order stopping his own salary as the district fared poorly in terms of resolving complaints lodged with the Chief Minister’s helpline. The order has been issued by district collector Karmveer Sharma, who has also withheld salaries of officers from other departments that have fared poorly in addressing these complaints. The collector’s response came during the time limit (review) meeting in the city on Monday.

Centre to Hold Crucial Meet With All States, UTs Today to Oversee Prep for Next Phase of Covid Vaccination

The Centre is likely to hold a crucial meeting with all states and Union Territories around 11am on Tuesday to discuss the rollout of the next phase of Covid-19 vaccination under which teenagers aged 15-18 will be inoculated and precautionary shots will be given to healthcare and frontline workers and senior citizens with comorbidities.

