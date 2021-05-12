News18 Afternoon Digest: India Has Seen Significant Dip in Covid Numbers; Hamas Rockets Target Tel Aviv After Israeli Strikes Flatten Gaza Tower

India Has Seen a Significant Dip in Covid-19 Numbers, Here’s How Lockdowns Helped

When it seemed like there was no stopping India’s ravaging second wave, hope floated in the form of a dip in daily Covid-19 numbers. India reported 3,29,942 cases on Tuesday and a dip in active cases for the first time in two months. New cases in epicentre Delhi on May 11 stood at 12,481, its lowest single-day total in 29 days. On Wednesday India reported 3,48,421 new Covid-19 cases, 3,55,338 discharges and 4,205 deaths in the last 24 hours. READ MORE

Hamas Rockets Target Tel Aviv After Israeli Strikes Flatten Gaza Tower

Palestinian militants fired a barrage of rockets at Israel’s economic hub Tel Aviv on Tuesday in retaliation for an Israeli strike that destroyed a tower block in Gaza, as the foes traded their heaviest fire for several years. The sharp escalation, triggered by violence in Jerusalem, has killed at least 32 Palestinians in the blockaded Gaza Strip and three Israelis, and wounded hundreds more. “This is just the beginning" of Israel’s strikes, Minister Benny Gantz warned. READ MORE

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin Gets Approval for Phase 2/3 Trials on 2-18 Year-olds

Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin was on Tuesday recommended by an expert panel for phase II/III clinical trial on those aged between two to 18 years, official sources said. The trial will take place in 525 subjects at various sites, including AIIMS, Delhi, AIIMS, Patna and Meditrina Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur. The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) on Tuesday deliberated upon Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech’s application seeking permission to conduct phase II/III clinical trials to evaluate the safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity of Covaxin jabs in children aged 2 to 18 years. READ MORE

Covid-19: Indian Variant Can Escape Antibodies, But Vaccine Can Protect Majority: Study

The Indian variant of Covid-19 which is also known as the double mutant has a “modest” ability to escape the antibodies developed by vaccines, but it can at best cause moderate illness among those who have got the vaccine, scientists from India and UK have found. The scientists added that vaccination is still protective for the majority of the people. A report said the mutant was detected in Maharashtra three months ago and has been now detected across the India and other countries. READ MORE

After UP and Bihar, Corpses Found Floating in Madhya Pradesh River

After several dead bodies were found floating in the river Ganga in UP and Bihar recently, at least half a dozen corpses were found floating in the Runj river in the Panna district of Madhya Pradesh. The incident has not only terrorised locals but they are clueless as to how will they use water from the river. Some viral videos showed natives of the Nandapura village showing at least half a dozen dead bodies floating in the river Runj, a tributary of river Ken. READ MORE

Salman Khan Fulfils Eid Release Commitment with Radhe, But at What Cost?

“Ek baar jo maine commitment kar di toh main khud ki bhi nahi sunta." This Salman Khan dialogue from Wanted has stuck with him. So much so that he has even started using it in promotions of his films, for example his forthcoming release Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai, and even to the extent of creating the image of a man who does not back down from his promises, come what may. After a year of delay amid the theatre closure and the coronavirus crisis, Radhe will be available for home viewing through various pay-per-view models. However, to what extent will this new route impact the movie business in India is yet to be seen. READ MORE

