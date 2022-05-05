News18 Afternoon Digest: India Likely to Reduce Gap Between 2nd Covid Vaccine Shot, Booster Dose for Ease of Citizens Flying Abroad & Other Stories

India Likely to Reduce Gap Between 2nd Covid Vaccine Shot, Booster Dose for Ease of Citizens Flying Abroad

India may reduce the gap between the second Covid-19 vaccine shot and the precautionary third dose from nine to six months for citizens who are scheduled to travel abroad, especially to countries that have made it compulsory for travelers to produce their booster certificates. READ MORE

Hyderabad Man Becomes Victim to ‘Honour Killing’, Police Arrest Wife’s Relatives; BJP Demands Justice

An assailant on a bike stabbed a man to death at the Saroornagar Tehsildar office in Hyderabad on Wednesday in a reported case of ‘honour killing’. A few of the suspects have been apprehended, and they are all members of the girl’s family, police said, according to reports. READ MORE

Rajasthan: After Jodhpur, Bhilwara Tensed Over Attack on Two Youths; Internet Suspended

An attack on two youths in Sangener town in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara has caused tension in the area. Two men were attacked by unknown persons late Wednesday night while they were having food. Their bike was also set ablaze. Investigation is on to find the assailants and the motive behind the attack. READ MORE

Loudspeaker Row: Cops Take Action, Arrest 150 MNS Workers in Nashik for Stirring Communal Tensions

At least 150 workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena have so far been arrested by the police for sparking communal tensions in Nashik. “Preventive actions are being taken against those involved in such activities. Cops have been deployed in all sensitive spots to ensure law and order,” said Inspector General of Police (Nashik), BG Shekhar Patil. READ MORE

As China Presses On With ‘Zero Covid’ Policy, Beijing Returns to Work from Home as Subway Stations Shut

Millions of people in Beijing returned to work Thursday, many remotely, with scores of subway stations shut after a national holiday muted by the coronavirus curbs. Chinese authorities have pressed on with their zero-Covid policy involving lockdowns and mass testing as they battle the biggest outbreak since the early days of the pandemic, with entire neighbourhoods in the capital sealed over handfuls of infections. READ MORE

ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda Hike Repo-Linked Lending Rates by 40 bps. How it Will Impact

After a mid-cyclic RBI rate hike, on Thursday, ICICI Bank raises the external benchmark lending rate by 40 bps to 8.10 per cent. “ICICI Bank External Benchmark Lending Rate" (I-EBLR) is referenced to RBI Policy Repo Rate with a mark-up over Repo Rate. I-EBLR is 8.10 per cent p.a.p.m. effective May 4, 2022," the bank mentioned on its site. Meanwhile, the Bank of Baroda also hiked the repo-linked lending rate by 40 bps to 6.90 per cent. READ MORE

‘Good to Have Me Lean on Senior Players’: Faf du Plessis on Advantage of Having Experienced Guys Around

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis stated that his team needs to continue playing the positive ‘brand of cricket’ as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is heading into its business end. On Wednesday, they defeated Chennai Super Kings at MCS Stadium in Pune by 13 runs to get 2 more points and jumped up to the fourth spot with 12 points. On the other hand, the defending champions were pushed closer to the brink of elimination as they remained at the penultimate spot. READ MORE

