News18 Afternoon Digest: India Mandates Use of Biomass Pellets, Man Lynched in Thane & Other Top Stories

India Mandates Use of Biomass Pellets in Some Coal-fired Plants to Curb Stubble Burning

India has made the use of biomass pellets mandatory in some coal-fired thermal power plants in a bid to cut air pollution by using agricultural waste that is otherwise burnt by farmers to generate electricity. The decision, announced by the power ministry on Friday, makes it mandatory for three categories of thermal power plants to use a 5% blend of biomass pellets along with coal.

Mistaken for Thief, Man Beaten to Death by Mob in Maharashtra’s Thane, No Arrests So Far

A 25-year-old man was killed allegedly by a group of people after they mistook him to be a thief in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place around 1.30 am on Saturday in Bhiwandi town here, an official from Narpoli police station said.

Will She, Won’t She: Sasikala Says Coming Soon to Set Party on ‘Right Track’. Is AIADMK Ready for Challenge?

Adding fuel to Tamil Nadu’s political fire, VK Sasikala — former aide of Jayalalithaa — is all set to make a political comeback as she announced that she could not “tolerate” the decline of her party AIADMK. In a public statement, Sasikala said: “Coming soon, to set party on right track. I cannot anymore tolerate the decline of the party. Taking everyone along is the party style, let’s unite”, once again setting the rumour mills abuzz about a change in the state’s politics.

EXCLUSIVE | NIA Raids 18 Locations Across J&K to Bust Team Behind ISIS-Led Secret ‘Jihadi’ Magazine

The National Investigation Agency is conducting 18 raids across Jammu and Kashmir with an aim to bust ISIS-led team behind an online magazine named Voice of Hind. ISIS had been releasing an online monthly India-centric magazine named ‘the Voice of Hind’ (VOH) since February 2020. This magazine emerged as a fountain head of large scale radicalisation of Muslim youth towards Jihad.

Malvika Iyer, Who Lost Her Hands In Mishap, Is Winning Internet With Her Reply To A Troll

Dr Malvika Iyer underwent a traumatic experience at the tender age of 13 when she lost both her hands in a grenade blast. However, the excruciating loss taught Malvika how to win at life. A journey that started with the roughest roads has now brought Malvika to a point where she is an inspiration to millions and makes anyone, who gets to know about her story, think thrice before quitting. This woman of steel recently revealed one of the sharpest tools in her shed that kept her going and got her the success she enjoys today: humour.

A Dictator’s Son, A Former Actor & A Champion Boxer: Inside the Manic Race to Replace Duterte as Philippines’ Leader

A diverse field of candidates have put up their hands to succeed Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, who is stepping down after a single six-year term in line with the Philippines constitution. Although the 2022 presidential election campaign is yet to begin, the machinations and drama are well underway.

