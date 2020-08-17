News18 Afternoon Digest: India-Nepal Hold High Level Meet After Border Row and Other Top Stories

Breaking the Logjam? India, Nepal to Hold Meeting Today to Review Bilateral Projects After 'Map Strain'

India and Nepal will hold talks on Monday under their "oversight mechanism" for reviewing all bilateral economic and developmental projects in the Himalayan nation. This would be the first major engagement since bilateral ties came under strain after Nepal came up with a new political map in May. The "oversight mechanism" was set up in 2016 to review all bilateral economic and developmental projects in Nepal. READ MORE

Raising a Veep Candidate: Meet the Progressive Grandfather From TN Village Who Shaped Kamala Harris' Journey

One of Senator Kamala Harris’ brightest childhood memories was walking down the beach hand in hand with her grandfather in Chennai. Her grandfather, PV Gopalan, had served for decades in the civil services, and Harris would tag along when he met up with his retired buddies and talk politics as they strolled along the beach in Besant Nagar. Harris is sentimental not merely about her Indian upbringing, but about her stately grandfather Gopalan, who had much to offer her by way of knowledge about the country and the world. READ MORE

MS Dhoni Was on Verge of Being Removed as ODI Captain in 2011-12, Reveals Former BCCI Boss

A day after MS Dhoni announced his retirement, former BCCI president N Srinivasan has revealed how he used his authority to retain him as the skipper of the side. India had lost the Test series in Australia by a massive margin of 0-4, and the selection committee had decided to remove Dhoni as skipper from captaincy, without even picking a replacement. READ MORE

In Unusual Move, SC Suspends Jail Term of Man Who Served Just 2 out of 10 Years for Minor's Rape

The Supreme Court has put in abeyance jail term of a man even as he served just two out of ten years behind bars in a rape case. A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and Ravindra Bhat held it to be a “fit case for grant of suspension of sentence” and ordered for release of the convict on bail. The man had appealed against an order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which had declined his plea for suspension of sentence not once but twice in 2019. READ MORE

'He Raped Me, is Father of My Child': Uttarakhand Woman Files Complaint Against BJP MLA

An Uttarakhand woman has filed a police complaint against BJP MLA from Almora's Dwarahat constituency Mahesh Singh Negi, alleging that he raped her in different hotels in Nepal, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. She had previously been accused of blackmailing and attempting to extort Rs 5 crore from Negi. She said she also got a DNA test conducted after giving birth to a girl, which revealed that her husband was not the father. She alleged that once she informed Negi about it, he refused to accept the girl as his daughter. READ MORE

Also Watch After MS Dhoni Bids Adieu To International Cricket, Suresh Raina Announces Retirement

Netizens Unhappy as Aamir Khan Meets Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan on Laal Singh Chaddha Shoot

Aamir Khan recently jetted off to Turkey with Laal Singh Chaddha crew to finish shoot on the upcoming film. Images of the actor meeting his fans and obliging them with selfies amid the coronavirus pandemic were going viral on social media and now Aamir has once again attracted attention of netizens after he met Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan on an official visit in Istanbul. READ MORE