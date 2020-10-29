News18 Afternoon Digest: India on Its Way to Economic Recovery, Says PM Modi, Govt Issues Ordinance on Air Pollution and Other Top Stories

India on Its Way to Economic Recovery, Will be Most Preferred Investment Destination, Says PM Modi

In an interview, Prime Minister Narendra Modi detailed the wide-ranging reforms brought in by the Centre in the agriculture and labour sectors. On discussing prospects of India replacing China in the supply chain, he asserted that India's effort is not to become "some country’s alternative but to become a country which offers unique opportunities." READ MORE

5 Years in Prison, 1 Crore Fine: New Law on Air Pollution in Delhi-NCR

The central government has issued an ordinance, making pollution an offence with a jail term that can go up to five years and a penalty up to Rs 1 crore. Issued after approval of the President, the ordinance entails setting up of a Commission for Air Quality Management for the NCR and adjoining areas in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. READ MORE

Trump Admin Proposes to Scrap Computerised Lottery System for H-1B Visas

The Trump administration has proposed to do away with the computerised lottery system to award H-1B work visas to foreign technology professionals and substitute it with a wage-level-based selection procedure. The move also assumes significance as it comes less than a week ahead of the US presidential elections. READ MORE

Pakistan Oppn Recounts Night Before Abhinandan's Release

Recalling the events from February 2019, the Pakistani opposition claimed that the Imran Khan government had released Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman “out of fear” of an Indian attack. Varthaman was released by Pakistan after Prime Minister Imran Khan made the dramatic announcement in the National Assembly as a sign of “goodwill gesture”. READ MORE

'Leaked' Letter Fires Up Speculation over Rajinikanth's Formal Political Entry

Amid speculations over Rajinikanth’s formal entry into politics, a leaked letter of the Tamil Superstar has caused a frenzy in social media. According to the letter, a convalescing kidney transplant patient, Rajinikanth’s movement outdoors could be severely restricted even after the arrival of a vaccine, given his continued immuno-suppressed state. READ MORE

Virat Kohli Asks Pregnant Anushka Sharma from Ground If She's Eaten

Anushka Sharma had an adorable exchange with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli from the stands during one of his matches. In a video, which went viral, Virat is seen on the field as he gestures to his pregnant wife, asking if she has eaten. Anushka, who is in Dubai with the Indian skipper, gave him a thumbs-up from the stands. READ MORE

Kim Kardashian's Tweet on Celebrating Birthday on Private Island is Now an Internet Meme

Reality star Kim Kardashian turned 40 last week and rang in her birthday with her friends and family at an extravagant party on a private island. Kardashian shared photos from the gala celebrations; however, this did not sit quite well with Twitterati who felt that her posts were "insensitive" since the world is currently grappling to deal with a global health crisis. READ MORE