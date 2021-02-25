News18 Evening Digest: India, Pak Agree to Ceasefire on LoC from Feb 24; Social Media Sites Must Remove Content in 36 Hours of Order, Says Govt in Draft Digital & Other Top Stories

Social Media Sites Must Remove Content in 36 Hours of Order, Says Govt in Draft Digital, OTT Platform Rules

The central government has finalised the rules to regulate internet-based businesses and organisations – social media companies, OTT streaming services, and digital news outlets, among others – as it plans to introduce a sea change in legislation to assert more control over powerful Big Tech firms. Under the new Information Technology (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, the government plans to mandate social media companies like Facebook and Twitter to erase contentious content as early as possible, but not later than 36 hours, after a government or legal order. READ MORE

Thaw in Relations? India, Pakistan Agree to Ceasefire on LoC from Midnight of Feb 24

In an unexpected move, India and Pakistan issued a joint statement agreeing to hold fire at the LoC. The agreement came into effect at the stroke of the midnight hour on February 24, two days after the DGMOs of both countries agreed to bring violence levels down at the LoC. The re-commitment to the 2003 ceasefire is coming at a time when tensions are slowly ebbing at the LAC where India and China have been involved in a tense stand-off for the last 9 months. READ MORE

Covid-19: Tamil Nadu Govt Declares ‘All Pass’ for Class 9-11 Students

Students of class 9, 10 and Plus One in Tamil Nadu will not have to take the exams, Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced in the assembly on Thursday as he declared them “all pass” this academic year in view of the Coronavirus pandemic. “Taking into consideration the unusual situation being faced by teachers and students, the views of parents besides the opinion of experts, the students of standards: 9, 10 and 11, facing the annual/board exams in 2020-21 education year, are announced as passed without writing the examinations,” the chief minister said. READ MORE

Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple to Shut Offline Entry on Angaraki Chaturthi as Covid-19 Cases Surge

Renowned Siddhivinayak Temple has decided to shut offline entry to devotees on Angaraki Chaturthi on Tuesday, March 2, which usually attracts a major crowd. In view of the rising Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, and amid Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s appeal to stop large-scale religious, cultural gatherings, the temple trust has taken the decision to shut the premises. READ MORE

‘Fractures, Swelling on Feet, Flashbacks of Brutality’: Medical Reports of Co-accused in Nodeep Kaur Case

Medical examination report of 24-year-old Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan president Shiv Kumar revealed multiple injuries, including at least two fractures on his left hand and right foot, caused by “blunt object/ weapon” and the injuries are more than two weeks old. The report was submitted to the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday by the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Chandigarh. Kumar was arrested on January 16, four days after his co-accused Nodeep Kaur was apprehended. READ MORE

Why Kerala Govt is Paying Rs 50 Lakh Compensation to Family of A Naxalite Killed 51 Years Ago

The Kerala government on Wednesday sanctioned a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to be paid to the kin of Arikkad Varghese, a Naxalite leader, who was shot dead by the police 51 years ago. The cabinet approved the recommendation of the secretary-level committee to compensate his family. The amount would be disbursed to the siblings of Varghese who was killed in the Thirunelli forest in northern Kerala in 1970. READ MORE