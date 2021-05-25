News18 Afternoon Digest: India Sees Lowest Rise in Daily Covid Cases Since April 14; Louis Vuitton Owner Bernard Arnault Overtakes Jeff Bezos to Become World's Richest

India Posts Lowest Rise in Daily Covid-19 Cases Since April 14; Focus Shifts to Northeast, Lakshadweep

India on Tuesday posted 196,427 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, its lowest daily rise in infections since April 14, while deaths from Covid-19 rose by 3,511. The country’s overall caseload now stands at 26.95 million, while total fatalities are at 307,231, according to health ministry data. The much-needed downward spiral came a day after India crossed a grim milestone as more than 3 lakh people succumbed to the coronavirus, making it the third-highest death toll reported in the world. READ MORE

India May Have to Wait Longer for Vaccines as Pfizer, Moderna Order Books Full with Commitments Till 2023

Despite government’s liberalised regulatory framework for foreign vaccines, India may not be able to get timely vaccine supply from Pfizer and Moderna. Several other countries are much ahead of India in line, waiting for delivery of their confirmed orders, and the two American companies, which began supplying vaccines last year are committed to delivering millions of doses to countries through 2023. The expert body under India’s drug regulator declined to recommend emergency use authorisation for Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine in February. Pfizer had subsequently withdrew its application then. READ MORE

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos Dethroned: Louis Vuitton Owner Bernard Arnault Now World’s Richest

Bernard Arnault and family, owners of Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy (LVMH), have dethroned Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to become the world’s richest. Arnault’s net worth has been estimated at $186.2 billion, according to Forbes. The 72-year-old chairman and chief executive of LVMH’s fortune rose by $110 billion in the last one-and-half year, taking his overall net worth to $161.2 billion. Earlier this month, he had overtaken Tesla’s celebrity chief executive Elon Musk to become the world’s second richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. READ MORE

Cyclone Yaas: Extremely Heavy Rain Warning Issued for Odisha Towns, Cyclone Intensifies Into Severe Cyclonic Storm

Cyclonic storm Yaas is very likely to make landfall near Balasore in north Odisha with a speed of 155 kmph to 165 kmph, gusting to 185 kmph, around noon on May 26, the Met department said. The system, which lay centred about 620 km south- southeast of Balasore and 610 km south-southeast of Digha in West Bengal over east central Bay of Bengal on Monday morning, will move in a north-northwesterly direction, Sanjib Bandopadhyay, the deputy director at the Regional Met Centre in Kolkata, said. READ MORE

Akhil Gogoi Being Treated for Mental Disease: Assam CM on Why Jailed Activist & MLA Can’t Attend Assembly Session

Jailed anti-CAA activist and MLA Akhil Gogoi is suffering from “psychological issues" and getting treatment for “emotional imbalance and mental disease", Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in the assembly on Monday. Replying to a discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the Governor’s address, Sarma dismissed the request of the opposition Congress to allow Gogoi to attend the Assembly session but said that the government has not kept any negative view against anyone. “He (Gogoi) was informed that he is not in a sound mental state. He is getting treatment on psychological issues. He is getting treatment for emotional imbalance and mental disease," the chief minister said. READ MORE

Why Three Ministers, None of Them Heading HRD, Chaired the GoM on Class 12 Exams: Report

Contrary to expectations, Defence minister Rajnath Singh chaired last week’s group of ministers (GoM) meeting looking into the feasibility of conducting Class 12 examinations. According to a report by Hindustan Times, Singh was handpicked by Prime Minister Modi because of his stature as the government’s senior-most minister and cross-party acceptance. The GoM also comprises information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar and women and child development minister Smriti Irani, both former education ministers. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here