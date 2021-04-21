News18 Afternoon Digest: India Records 2,95,041 New Cases, 2,023 Fresh Deaths in 24 Hrs; US Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Found Guilty of George Floyd's Murder

India Records 2,95,041 Fresh Cases, 2,023 Fresh Fatalities in 24 Hrs With No Sign of Surge Abating- 10 Points

India is witnessing a terrifying increase in coronavirus cases in the past few weeks. Wednesday saw another new record when the country racked up 2,95,041 new cases, with no sign that the surge is abating. India reported 2,95,041 fresh cases, 2023 new deaths, 1.26 lakh rise in active cases, 1.67 lakh new recoveries. Today is the seventh straight day when the country is recording over two lakh new cases. While the new cases and new deaths are at an all-time high. READ MORE

US Ex-policeman Derek Chauvin Found Guilty of George Floyd’s Murder

Derek Chauvin, a white former Minneapolis police officer, was convicted Tuesday of murdering African-American George Floyd after a racially charged trial seen as a pivotal test of police accountability in the United States. The jury deliberated less than 11 hours before finding 45-year-old Chauvin guilty of all three charges against him: second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. READ MORE

Mamata’s TMC Banks on Four Muslim-Dominated Districts to Trump BJP in Crucial Last Stretch

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is now focusing on Muslim-dominated Malda, Murshidabad, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur, going to the extent of telling people in these four districts that she will be able to form the next government in the state only if she wins seats there. This is significant after the Sitalkuchi incident in North Bengal’s Cooch Behar, where four people died in firing by central forces during the fourth phase of polling on April 10. READ MORE

6-min Walk Test To Monitoring Pulse: An Expert’s 9-Step Guide For Covid-19 Patients

India on Tuesday recorded 2,59,170 new Covid-19 cases and 1,761 deaths, the highest single-day casualties. As Covid-19 positive cases continue to rise at an alarming rate, here’s a low-down on all the protocols you should follow and precautions you must take to protect yourself against the virus. In an interview with News18.com, Indian Medical Association (IMA) President J.A. Jayalal pointed to nine steps that might help you if you test positive for Covid-19 infection. READ MORE

MS Dhoni’s Mother and Father Test Positive for Covid-19, Hospitalised in Ranchi

MS Dhoni’s mother, Devaki Devi, and father, Pan Singh have tested positive for Covid-19. They have been admitted to a private hospital in Ranchi, as per reports. They are being treated at the Pulse Superspeciality Hospital. Dhoni is currently in Mumbai leading Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021. CSK are slated to play Kolkata Knight Riders today. The four-time IPL champions are currently third in the points tally winning two out of their three games so far. READ MORE

Meet Gaurav Rai, Patna’s ‘Oxygen Man’, Who Has Saved More Than 900 Lives of Covid Patients

He is popularly known as the ‘Oxygen Man’ and people hardly know what his real name is. Meet Gaurav Rai, a man with a mission, a man who has so far saved the lives of more than 950 Corona patients by providing them with oxygen cylinders at their homes. Carrying oxygen cylinders in his small WagonR car, Gaurav Rai starts his day as early as 5 am and many days it continues beyond mid-night zooming from one colony to the other, driving his car himself and installing cylinders for the patients who are home-quarantined due to Covid. READ MORE

