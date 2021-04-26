News18 Afternoon Digest: India Records 3.5 Lakh New Cases, 2,812 Deaths; Google CEO Pichai Announces Rs 135 Cr Relief Fund

India Records 3.5 Lakh Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 2,812 Fatalities With No Sign of Surge Abating

With 3,52,991 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, the highest so far, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,73,13,163 while active cases have crossed the 28-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll increased to 1,95,123 with a record 2,812 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 28,13,658 comprising 16.25per cent of the total infections. READ MORE

Covishield vs Covaxin: All You Need to Know before Getting the Vaccine Jab

All citizens over 18 can have Covid-19 vaccination from May 1 after the government made the announcement last week while it also allowed sales of vaccines to private players. The registration process on the government’s CoWIN platform begins on April 28. At present, the government-sponsored drive covers only those above 45 years at designated vaccination sites. As of now, Covishield and Covaxin are the two vaccines that will be available. READ MORE

Google CEO Pichai Announces Rs 135 Cr Relief Fund For India’s COVID Crisis; Microsoft Will Aid Relief

With the COVID-19 crisis getting out of hands in India, support is coming in from many ends. Recently, Twitter announced that there are tools and resources that are available on the platform that users can use in order to find critical resources. Now, Microsoft and Google CEOs Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai, both of whom come from an Indian descent, have extended help to the country, in order to better fight the ongoing healthcare emergency. READ MORE

West Bengal Elections: Voting Begins for 7th Phase, 284 Candidates in Fray

Over 86 lakh voters in West Bengal will decide the political fate of 284 candidates on Monday, when 34 assembly constituencies, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s home turf Bhabanipur, go to polls in the seventh phase, amid a raging second wave of COVID-19. Security measures have been heightened in view of the violence in the previous phases, particularly the death of five people in Cooch Behar in the fourth round of polling on April 10, an Election Commission official said. READ MORE

Oscars 2021: The Academy Pays Tribute to Irrfan Khan, Bhanu Athaiya at In Memoriam Section

“It was a year of profound loss in so many ways. At the Academy, we remember these accomplished filmmakers and artists," said the Academy as it remembered the artists we have lost the world over in the past year. Indian artists Irrfan Khan, and Bhanu Athaiya were remembered, alongside Chadwicke Boseman and other Hollywood stalwarts. Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee is listed among the legends we have lost on the Oscars.org’s In-Memoriam page, but did not make it to the video. READ MORE

‘Stay Strong India’: Dubai’s Burj Khalifa Lights up in Solidarity Amid Covid-19 Crisis

Countries across the world have come forward to help India with medical supplies like oxygen, ventilators, medicines and more in its time of crisis as Covid-19 cases have been surging. America, UK, Germany and the Saudi Arabia have pledged help with supplies as the country battles a challenging second wave of coronavirus. Amid all this, the landmark and the tallest building in the world the Burj Khalifa in UAE’s Dubai lighted up in tri-colours of the Indian flag in solidarity with the country. READ MORE

