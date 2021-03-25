News18 Afternoon Digest: India Records 53,476 Cases in 24 Hrs, SC Orders Permanent Commission to Women Officers & Other Top Stories

Medical Fitness Requirement for Women to Get Permanent Commission Irrational and Arbitrary, SC Rules

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the medical fitness requirement for women to get Permanent Commission in the army is “arbitrary” and “irrational” while hearing a petition over non-implementation of its order. It also stated that women officers must be considered for permanent commission (PC) subject to disciplinary and vigilance clearance.

India Registers 53,476 Cases in 24 Hrs for 1st Time in Over 5 Months; Maha, Punjab, Kerala Account for 81% Cases

India’s coronavirus tally continued to surge today after a fresh spike of 53,476 new coronavirus cases was reported, the biggest single-day rise since October 23, taking the country’s tally to 1,17,87,534. Of the total cases, 1.12 crore people have recovered; 1,60,692 have died so far after contracting the virus. India has put a temporary hold on all major exports of the AstraZeneca coronavirus shot made by the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s biggest vaccine-maker, to meet domestic demand as infections rise, two sources told Reuters. The move will also affect supplies to the GAVI/WHO-backed global COVAX vaccine-sharing facility, through which 64 lower-income countries are supposed to get doses from SII, the programme’s procurement and distributing partner UNICEF said.

Man Mercilessly Thrashed, Forced to Chant ‘Pakistan Murdabad’ in Northeast Delhi’s Riot-hit Khajuri Khas

A year after communal riots broke out in Northeast Delhi, a horrific video surfaced on Wednesday where a man was seen being thrashed in cold blood, while being forced to chant “Hindustan Zindabad” and “Pakistan Murdabad”. The video went viral late on Wednesday night, calling for action against the culprits, following which the Delhi police tweeted a response, informing that a case has been registered against the assailants.

What Did Lockdown Teach Them? A Swiggy Rider, An MNC Executive, A Migrant Worker Answer

A Swiggy rider. A white-collar executive at a multinational company (MNC). A migrant worker. They reside on different sides of the social spectrum. Different experiences and socio-cultural realities shape their thoughts. But they had something in common over the past year: they viewed the world through the prism of the pandemic, like everybody else on this planet did.

Fitch Revises India GDP Growth to 12.8% for FY-22 from 11%, Says Recovery Swifter Than Expected

Fitch Ratings has revised India’s GDP growth estimate to 12.8 per cent for the fiscal year beginning April 1 from its previous estimate of 11 per cent, saying its recovery from the depths of the lockdown-induced recession has been swifter than expected.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mind-boggling Remuneration for ‘Pathan’ Revealed

Shah Rukh Khan is returning to the big screen in Pathan, a YRF backed actioner, which reportedly sees him playing a secret agent. The movie is shrouded in secrecy and no official announcement has been made in the regard yet. However, Salman Khan had hinted earlier that he will be shooting for a cameo in Pathan.