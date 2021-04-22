News18 Afternoon Digest: India Records Highest Global Single-Day Covid-19 Spike With 3.15 Lakh Cases, BMC Appoints Two Auditors for Covid Private Hospital to Curb Overpricing & Other Stories

Amid Severe O2 Shortage, India Records Highest Global Single-Day Covid-19 Spike With 3.15 Lakh Cases- 10 PointsAmid rampant oxygen and medicine shortages, India on Thursday recorded another grim record of covid-19 infections. Experts claim that mutations of the virus that causes Covid-19 are to blame for the catastrophe and the country is confronting one of the most aggressive waves of the pandemic witnessed anywhere in the world. READ MORERegistration of All Adults For Covid-19 Vaccination to Begin in Next 48 Hours on CoWin PlatformRegistration of all adults who want to enrol in India’s massive inoculation drive will begin within the next 48 hours on the government’s CoWin platform, RS Sharma, the chairperson of an empowered committee on Covid-19 vaccination, told News18 in an interview on Thursday. Sharma, the CoWin chief, appealed to beneficiaries to register and book an appointment before turning up to get the jab. READ MORE BMC Appoints Two Auditors for Covid Private Hospital to Curb OverpricingAmid reports of skyrocketing charges at private Covid-19 hospitals, the Bombay Municipal Corporation has appointed two auditors for each facility to monitor the pricing at these centers. With this move, patients can henceforth contact these auditors in case they have a complaint of overcharging by a private COVID-19 hospital. “This is to curb overpricing,” a senior official from BMC told CNN-News18. READ MOREWest Bengal Election 2021 Voting: 37.27% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 11 am in 6th Phase of PollingA voter turnout of 37.27% was recorded in West Bengal at it went to polls in 43 constituencies with 306 candidates in the fray in the 6th phase. Over one crore voters in West Bengal will decide the political fate of the candidates. The polls are being held amid a raging pandemic where India has been seeing record spike in Covid-19 cases every day. READ MORESitaram Yechury’s Son Dies of Covid-19 Related Complications, President, Kerala CM & Shashi Tharoor Condoles DeathCPI(M) politburo member Sitaram Yechury’s son Ashish Yechury passed away on Thursday morning of Covid-19 related complications. The politician took to Twitter and said, “It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury to COVID-19 this morning. I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him – doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us.” READ MOREZomato Now Lets You Mark Food Orders As COVID Emergencies But You Must Promise To Not Misuse ItFood delivery and restaurant aggregator Zomato has rolled out a new feature for the Zomato app for your Apple iPhone and Android phone, which now allows users to mark food orders as a COVID-19 emergency. This would allow Zomato to prioritize these orders in the queue and also assign the quickest possible delivery by assigning who they call the ‘fastest rider’ based on location and route. READ MORE
Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here