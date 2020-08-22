News18 Afternoon Digest: India Records Highest Single-day Spike of 69,874 Covid-19 Cases; Suspected ISIS Operative Held and Other Top Stories

Suspected ISIS Operative Arrested With Explosives in Delhi

A suspected operative of the Islamic State or ISIS terror group was arrested with improvised explosive devices (IEDs) after an exchange of fire with policemen in central Delhi's Ridge Road area, the Delhi Police said. The shootout took place along the Dhaula Kuan-Karol Bagh route. READ MORE

India Records Highest Single-day Spike of 69,874 Cases, Tally Mounts to 29,75,701

With a record spike of 69,874 infections in a day, India's COVID-19 tally increased to 29,75,701, while the recoveries surged to 22,22,577 pushing the recovery rate to 74.69 per cent. The death toll climbed to 55,794 with 945 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. READ MORE

Plane Carrying ‘Poisoned’ Putin Critic Alexei Navalny Leaves Russia for Germany

A plane carrying a Russian dissident who is in a coma after a suspected poisoning left for a German hospital following much wrangling over Alexei Navalny's condition and treatment. The plane could be seen taking off from an airport in the Siberian city of Omsk just after 8 am local time. READ MORE

‘Is it Mika Pints? Paints? Or Ponce?’ Democrats Reply in Kind as Top Republicans Mispronounce ‘Kamala’

Democrats point out that when top Republicans, including President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, mispronounce Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris' first name, it’s not just disrespectful, it’s racist. Mispronunciations have been rampant in the days since the California senator became the first Black woman and the first Asian American woman named to a major party’s ticket. READ MORE

Sushant Singh Rajput's Niece Posts Emotional Post for Her 'Gulshan Mama'

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece Katyayni Arya Rajput shared an emotional post remembering her ‘Gulshan mama’. In her post, the actor's niece writes that she never thought she'd see such a day when she would never be able to hear her uncle’s voice again. She also shared a loving picture with Sushant, where he can be seen hugging his niece. READ MORE.