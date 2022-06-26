News18 Afternoon Digest: India Reports 11,739 Covid-19 Cases, Delhi Sees 70% Jump in Containment Zones as Infections Rise & Other Stories

‘Don’t Go By Their Script’, Says Aaditya on Rebel MLAs Fearing for their Safety on Return to Mumbai

Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray’s fiery speech at the auditorium of Lala College on Saturday did not betray veiled threats against the rebel camp led by Eknath Shinde. Shiv Sainiks gathered to hear Aaditya’s speech, which was an attempt to rejuvenate the cadre. The speech, however, was followed by loud calls to “tear up the clothes” of rebel Shiv Sena leaders as they reach Mumbai airport. READ MORE

Bypoll Results: SAD(A) Ahead in Punjab’s Sangrur, BJP Takes Lead in UP’s Azamgarh; Tripura CM Manik Saha Wins Crucial Bordowali Seat

The counting of votes has begun for the three Lok Sabha seats and seven assembly seats spread across five states and Delhi, where voting for bypolls were held on June 23. Counting of votes began at 8 am under multi-tier security cover, with postal ballots to be counted first and then EVMs to be opened. READ MORE

CM Yogi Adityanath’s Chopper Makes Emergency Landing Minutes After Take-off Due to ‘Bird Hit’

Ahelicopter carrying Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had to make an emergency landing at the police lines in Varanasi, minutes after take-off. A bird hit the CM’s helicopter after it took off from here (Varanasi) for Lucknow, after which it had to land here, District Magistrate Kaushalraj Sharma told PTI. READ MORE

India Reports 11,739 Covid-19 Cases, Delhi Sees 70% Jump in Containment Zones as Infections Rise

India on Sunday reported 11,739 new Covid-19 cases and 25 deaths in the last 24 hours, while the active cases rose to 92,576. The active cases comprise 0.21 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.58 per cent. An increase of 797 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. READ MORE

US Overturns Roe v Wade: Protesters Raise their Pitch as Conservative States Ban Abortions

Abortion rights supporters prepared to fan out across America Saturday for a second day of protest against the Supreme Court’s thunderbolt ruling, as state after conservative state moved swiftly to ban the procedure. Deeply polarised America woke up to a new level of division: between states that will now or soon deny the right to abortion, enshrined for 50 years, and those that still allow it. READ MORE

Dinosaur Egg Found in Madhya Pradesh May be the Missing Link Between Birds, Reptiles

Researchers from Delhi University have found have found a fossilized dinosaur egg in Madhya Pradesh. The egg found at the Dinosaur Fossil National Park in Dhar district is unusual because one egg is nested inside another. This condition called ovum-in-ovo, found among birds, was never reported in reptiles, reported nature.com. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.