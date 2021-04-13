News18 Afternoon Digest: India Reports 1,61,736 New Covid-19 Cases, DCGI Approves Use of Russian Vaccine Sputnik V, 60th Country to Do So

India Reports 1,61,736 New COVID-19 Cases, Delhi Metro Shuts Several Station Entries for Social Distancing

While India overtook Brazil with the number of Covid-19 cases, as it faces a massive wave, hospitals are struggling across the country to cope. On Tuesday India recorded 1,61,736 new Covid-19 cases and 879 deaths. While Delhi has turned 14 hospitals, both private and government, across the city into full Covid-19 hospitals, reports of shortage of beds and medical staff are being reported from Karnataka as well.

DCGI Approves Use of Russian Vaccine Sputnik V in India, 60th Country to Do So

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) announced early on Tuesday that the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in the country. India has become the 60th country to approve Sputnik V. The vaccine has been registered in India under the emergency use authorization procedure based on results of clinical trials in Russia as well as positive data of additional Phase III local clinical trials in India conducted in partnership with Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

7 Deaths in a Day at Maha Hospital Spark Anger; Relatives Allege Oxygen Supply, Medical Negligence

Soon after the death of seven people in a single day at a hospital in Palghar district of Maharashtra, relatives alleged shortage of oxygen supply and administrative failure at the facility amid a massive spike in Covid-19 infections across the state. All those who succumbed to the virus were admitted to the hospital's intensive care unit. The deaths also indicate the burgeoning larger crisis gripping the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation under whose jurisdiction the Nala Sopara hospital falls.

Amit Shah to Rajnath Singh, BJP Leaders to Hold Rallies; Mamata Plans Sit-In Stir

While West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has planned a dharna against the Election Commission ban on her rallies, Bengal will see a host of senior BJP leaders holding programmes on Tuesday across the state. Banerjee will hold the protest from noon. The TMC will also meet the Election Commission on Tuesday evening with complaints.

Stunning Sanju Samson Off To A Sensational Start Again In The IPL

Sanju Samson's brilliant 119 off just 63 deliveries almost pulled off a stunning chase for the Royals against Punjab Kings in Chennai. Samson had a similar start in the UAE last year too but then witnessed a dramatic decline in his fortunes. The Royals would hope for a bit more consistency in this edition.

Salman Khan’s Old ‘Zinta’s Team’ Tweet Comes Alive After Punjab Kings Win Thriller Against RR

Back in 2014, Bollywood star Salman Khan asked the Twitterverse to update him on his friend and Preity Zinta's IPL franchise KXIP (now Punjab Kings) and since then the bhai tweet has formed a cult following on its own. Add victory to the Punjab Kings' kitty and Khan's tweet is bound to resurface on microblogging site Twitter every time Zinta's team wins. Come IPL 2021 and Monday's clash at the Wankhede, Punjab Kings won a nail biter against Rajasthan Royals by a mere 4 runs.

