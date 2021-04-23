News18 Afternoon Digest: India Reports 3.3 Lakh New Cases, 2,263 Fatalities in Last 24 Hrs, 13 Covid-19 Patients Die in Maha Hospital Fire & Other Stories

India Reports 3.3 Lakh New Cases, 2,263 Fatalities; Global Daily Cases Reaches Record HighWith a record single-day rise of 3,32,730 new coronavirus infections, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,62,63,695, while active cases crossed the 24-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated. The death toll increased to 1,86,920 with a record 2,263 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. READ MORE25 Patients Dead at Delhi’s Ganga Ram Hospital in 24 Hours, Oxygen Supplied to Facility After Admin’s SOS CallsTwenty five patients have died at Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the last 24 hours and the hospital is facing acute shortage of oxygen, the director of the hospital said on Friday morning. The director added that the lives of another 60 sickest patients in the hospital was in peril. “Oxygen will last another 2 hrs. Ventilators and Bipap not working effectively. Need Oxygen to be airlifted urgently. Lives of another 60 sickest patients in peril,” the director of the hospital said, ANI reported. READ MORE13 Covid-19 Patients Die in Maha Hospital Fire; PM Modi Announces 2 Lakh Ex-gratia, CM Uddhav Announces ProbeThirteen Covid-19 patients died in a hospital fire at Virar in Palghar district of Maharashtra early on Friday morning. The fire broke out in the ICU on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital shortly after 3 am. Till 5:20 am firefighters extinguished the blaze, authorities told PTI. There were 17 patients in the ICU when the fire broke out, an official said. Four patients were rescued and shifted to other hospitals in the area, he added. READ MORENifty50 Turns 25: Here is How the Indian Equity Benchmark has Fared Over the YearsIndia’s equity index Nifty50 turned 25 years old on Thursday. It was launched in April 1996, when it traded at 1,107, with the base year of November 1995 set as 1,000. According to a report by Moneycontrol, if the 50 stocks in the Nifty, 13 companies – HDFC Bank, RIL, HDFC, ITC, HUL, L&T, SBI, Tata Motors, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Tata Steel, Grasim, Hero, and Hindalco – have been a part of the index’s journey since inception. READ MORELovlina Borgohain Looking Forward to Tokyo OlympicsLovlina Borgohain is slated to represent India at the Tokyo Olympics later this year. She secured a berth for Summer Games when she defeated Uzbekistan’s Maftunakhon Melieva 5-0 in the Asian Olympic qualifiers women’s welterweight (69 kg category) in the quarterfinals. Soon after she contracted Covid-19 and was out of action after she traveled to her hometown to meet her ailing grandmother. READ MOREComposer Shravan Rathod No More, Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman and Others Offer CondolencesShravan Rathod, of the popular music composer duo Nadeem-Shravan, passed away on April 22 in Mumbai. He was admitted to Raheja Hospital in Mahim in a ‘critical’ condition after testing positive for COVID-19 and was under observation. Shravan was on a ventilator for 48 hours, but he could not be saved. The news of Shravan’s death was confirmed by his musical partner of many years - composer Nadeem Saifi. READ MORE
