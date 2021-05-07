News18 Afternoon Digest: India Reports Record 36K Deaths in 10 Consecutive Days; DMK Chief MK Stalin Takes Oath as Tamil Nadu CM

India Reports Record 36K Covid-19 Deaths in 10 Consecutive Days, Highest in World

India has reported a record 36,110 COVID-19 deaths in the past 10 days, which translates to an average 150 fatalities per hour. On Thursday, the country hit another high with over 4.14 lakh fresh cases of coronavirus and 3,927 deaths. India has recorded over 3,000 deaths daily for the past 10 days. With this, India has reported the highest cumulative deaths in 10 consecutive days by any country across the world. Prior to this, the US has reported 34,798 fatalities and Brazil 32,692 in 10 days, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). READ MORE

Month-long Lockdown, Pop-up Hospitals, Vaccine: Dr Fauci on India’s Covid Conundrum

Terming the current situation in India ‘very desperate’ and ‘urgent’, America’s top public health expert and one of the foremost authorities on SARS-CoV-2, Dr Anthony Fauci suggested that the government marshal all its resources, including the armed forces, to immediately build makeshift field hospitals, and urged other countries to help with not only materials but also personnel. READ MORE

DMK Chief MK Stalin Takes Oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister for First TimeDMK president MK Stalin on Friday took oath as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu for the first time. His swearing-in ceremony was held at Raj Bhavan in Chennai. Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to Stalin and his Cabinet ministers. AIADMK top leader O Panneerselvam, leaders from alliance parties including Congress’s P Chidambaram, MDMK chief Vaiko and top state officials took part in the ceremony. The ceremony witnessed adherence to COVID-19 guidelines including wearing masks. READ MORE

Tejasvi Surya Apologises to Bengaluru War Room Staff After Alleging They Were Running A Scam

Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya, in the eye of a storm for having communalised the bed allocation operation of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) when the city is in the throes of its worst outbreak of Covid-19, apparently went back to the Bengaluru south zone war room yet again on Thursday. This time to apologise. READ MORE

SBI App, UPI and Net Banking Services to be Unavailable Today. Know Details

State Bank of India (SBI) said that its digital services will be affected from Friday night due to maintenance. The customers of India’s largest lender will not be able to use internet banking, YONO, YONO Lite and UPI services during this time. “We will undertake maintenance activities between 22:15 hrs on May 7, 2021, and 1:45 hrs on May 8, 2021. During this period INB/YONO/YONO Lite/ UPI services will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us," SBI said on Twitter on Thursday. READ MORE

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Start Campaign to Raise Funds for Covid-19 Relief

Afew days back, Anushka Sharma had announced that she and husband Virat Kohli are planning to start an initiative to help people during the Covid-19 crisis. “As our country battles the second wave of Covid-19, and our healthcare systems are facing extreme challenges, it breaks my heart to see our people suffering. So, Virat and I have initiated a campaign #InThisTogether, with Ketto, to raise funds for Covid-19 relief. We shall all overcome this crisis together. Please step forward to support India and Indians. Your contribution will help in saving lives during this critical time. Click on the link in my bio to make an impact. Mask up! Stay home! Stay safe," she posted alongside a video of her and Virat talking about their initiative. READ MORE

