News18 Afternoon Digest: India Sees 2.38 Lakh New Infections, Active Cases in Country Highest in 230 Days & Other Stories

ED Raid on Punjab CM’s Nephew in Illegal Sand Mining Case, Weeks Before Polls; Congress Trains Guns on BJP

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew and several others were raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday in connection with illegal sand mining, just weeks before the state goes to polls. READ MORE

India Sees 2.38 Lakh New Infections, Active Cases in Country Highest in 230 Days

With 2,38,018 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,76,18,271, which includes 8,891 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The active cases have increased to 17,36,628, the highest in 230 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,86,761 with 310 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. READ MORE

MP Sarpanchs Regain ‘Power’, Shivraj Govt Restores Their Financial Rights 12 Days After Snatching Them

Ahead of the rural body polls in Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan government restored the administrative powers of gram panchayat heads, around 12 days after snatching these rights from them. The decision restores former sarpanchs to power positions at gram panchayat, janpad panchayat and zila panchayat levels. All work in a democracy is done through public’s power, so I am restoring powers of pradhans (sarpanchs), CM Shivraj said on Monday. READ MORE

Experts Suggest Omicron Poses Greater Risk to Kids, Adolescents than Delta Variant

It is often assumed that children have a superior response to Covid-19 infection; nonetheless, given recent reports that Omicron may become severe in children, it is imperative that all possible safeguards be used to protect them. There is not yet enough evidence to identify how the Omicron variant affects children, but the recent death of seven children in Delhi (between January 9 and 12) has focused attention on children with co-morbidities becoming infected with the fatal virus. READ MORE

‘It’s Time He Enjoys his Cricket’: Shahid Afridi Backs Virat Kohli’s Decision to Quit India’s Test Captaincy

Virat Kohli’s resignation as India’s Test captain marked the end of a glorious era. The Delhi-born on Saturday took to his official social accounts and dropped the bombshell. The decision came a day after his team lost the 3-match Test series to South Africa. READ MORE

Spanish Prime Minister Says, Novak Djokovic Has to Comply With Rules to Travel to the Country

World men’s tennis No. 1 Novak Djokovic will have to comply with Spanish health rules to be able to travel to Spain, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday. READ MORE

Victoria Declares ‘Code Brown’ As Australia Records 72K Cases, Hospitalizations Soar

Australian authorities have urged citizens to get their booster doses and adhere to Covid-19 preventative measures as hospitalizations rose on Tuesday fueled by the Omicron variant of Covid-19. READ MORE

